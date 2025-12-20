UN Security Council extends MONUSCO mandate in DR Congo to December 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 20— The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted Resolution 2808 (2025), extending the mandate of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) until December 20, 2026, amid escalating violence and a deepening humanitarian crisis in the country’s eastern regions.

Adopting the resolution at its 10075th meeting, Council members reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while stressing that the Congolese government bears the primary responsibility for protecting civilians.

“The Security Council remains gravely concerned by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC, particularly in North and South Kivu, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflict,” the Council said in the resolution.

The Council strongly condemned the ongoing offensive by the M23 noting that the group’s actions, backed by the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF), risk destabilising the wider Great Lakes region.

The Council urged the armed group to immediately halt and reverse its operations and calling on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from Congolese territory.

Resolution 2808 authorises MONUSCO to continue operating under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, empowering the mission to take all necessary measures to protect civilians, neutralise armed groups and support the stabilisation and strengthening of state institutions.

“MONUSCO remains a critical pillar for civilian protection and for supporting Congolese authorities in restoring state authority in conflict-affected areas,” the Council said, while emphasising that all operations must be conducted in strict compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

Under the renewed mandate, MONUSCO will maintain an authorised force ceiling of 11,500 military personnel, 600 military observers and staff officers, 443 police personnel, and 1,270 formed police unit members.

The mission’s strategic priorities include protecting civilians, supporting peace processes, and contributing to long-term stability.

The Council also reaffirmed its backing for African-led peace initiatives, including mediation efforts by the African Union and regional mechanisms such as the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

“A durable solution to the crisis in eastern DRC can only be achieved through political dialogue, regional cooperation and the full implementation of agreed peace frameworks,” the Council said.

While acknowledging preparations for MONUSCO’s eventual withdrawal, the Council stressed that any drawdown must be gradual, responsible and conditions-based.

The resolution calling for strengthened national security capacities before any transition.

The Security Council further expressed deep concern over widespread human rights violations, conflict-related sexual violence, child recruitment by armed groups, and the growing humanitarian emergency marked by mass displacement and acute food insecurity.