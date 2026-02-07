Museveni awards son Muhoozi Uganda’s second-highest military medal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has awarded his son and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the prestigious Kabalega Star Medal citing his leadership in Uganda’s military operations in Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and South Sudan.

Museveni conferred the decoration during the 45th Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations on Friday held at Kabale National Teachers’ College in Kabale District, under the theme “Defending the Gains of the Revolution and Honouring the Sacrifice.”

The Kabalega Star, Uganda’s second-highest military decoration, is awarded for exceptional gallantry and service, ranking just below the Order of Katonga, the country’s highest military honour.

The medal is named after Omukama Kabalega of Bunyoro, the 19th-century king renowned for resisting British colonial rule.

In the official citation, Gen Muhoozi was praised for his courage, strategic leadership, and contribution to the professional transformation of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

He was credited with spearheading human resource reforms within the UPDF, inspiring and mobilising many Ugandans to join the force.

Gen Muhoozi received his initial officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom and later undertook several advanced strategic military courses.

His early deployment to the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) saw him rise through the ranks, overseeing its transition into the Presidential Guard Brigade, which later evolved into the Special Forces Group (SFG) and subsequently the Special Forces Command (SFC).

As a commander within the SFC, Gen Muhoozi led paratroopers and commandos in operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

He also played a key role in Operation Lightning Thunder, helping secure the Garamba Forest following sustained pressure on the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

The citation further highlighted his role in advancing regional peace and stability, including Uganda’s engagements in Somalia under AMISOM and later ATMIS, cross-border operations in the DRC, and security missions in South Sudan.

He was also credited with contributing to the pacification of Teso and supporting efforts to normalise relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

Currently serving as Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi was described as instrumental in shaping the UPDF into a professional, disciplined, and effective force for peace and stability in Uganda, the region, and across the African continent.

He is also the author of Battles for the Ugandan Resistance: A Tradition of Maneuver, published in 2010, a work now referenced in military training institutions.

During the ceremony, several other senior military officers were honoured for distinguished service.

Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga received the Rwenzori Star Medal for his leadership as Commander of Land Forces and for overseeing UPDF operations against al-Shabaab in Somalia, as well as missions in South Sudan and the DRC.

Lieutenant General Charles Okidi, Commander of the UPDF Air Force since 2022, was recognised for more than three decades of service and for coordinating Uganda’s air power projection in both internal and external operations.

Other recipients included Major General James Kinalwa, Brigadier General Jimmy Musoke, Brigadier General Justice Rwodo, and several senior and junior officers drawn from the UPDF, police, and prison services.

A posthumous medal was awarded to a Resistance officer killed during the liberation struggle, with the honour received by his daughter on his behalf.

Civilian security personnel and police officers, including those killed in the line of duty, were also recognised for their sacrifice.

President Museveni congratulated all awardees and urged them to wear their decorations with pride during national functions, noting that detailed citations would be released to the media in due course.