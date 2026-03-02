Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

US Sanctions Rwanda Military, four senior officials Over Eastern DRC ‘Violation’

“President Trump is the Peace President, and Treasury will use all tools at its disposal to ensure that the parties to the Washington Accords uphold their obligations,” said US Treasury Secretary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 2 – The United States of America has imposed sanctions against the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and four officers including the army chief of staff, Vincent Nyakarundi, saying they were critical to M23 gains.

“M23, a US- and UN-sanctioned entity, is responsible for horrific human rights abuses, including summary executions and violence against civilians, including women and children,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

“The continued backing from the RDF and its senior leadership has enabled M23 to capture DRC sovereign territory and continue these grave abuses,” he said in a statement.

The sanctions will block any assets that the RDF or the four officers hold in the United States and criminalise any financial transactions with them.

In a separate statement, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said the US expected “the immediate withdrawal of Rwanda Defence Force troops, weapons, and equipment”.

It noted that the RDF had “provided direct operational support to M23 and its affiliates”, including advanced weaponry such as GPS jamming systems, air defence equipment, and drones.

“Thousands of RDF troops are deployed across eastern DRC, where they actively engage in combat operations and facilitate M23’s control of territory,” the statement added.

Days after President Donald J. Trump hosted DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity (“the Washington Accords”), M23 captured Uvira, a strategic city located along the DRC-Burundi border.

Despite its subsequent exit from Uvira, M23’s continued presence near the border with Burundi—and the RDF’s continued support for M23—carries the risk of escalating the conflict into a broader regional war.

