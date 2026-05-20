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The outbreak has already triggered international concern after the World Health Organization declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern/CFM

Capital Health

Kenya activates KNPHI-led Ebola response amid outbreaks in DRC, Uganda

Kenya has intensified Ebola preparedness measures through a KNPHI-led response framework following the Bundibugyo strain outbreak in Uganda and DRC, with enhanced surveillance, laboratory capacity, and rapid response teams activated nationwide.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — Kenya has announced intensified nationwide Ebola preparedness measures following the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, even as the Ministry of Health confirmed that no case linked to the current outbreak has been detected in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the government had activated a robust national response framework through the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) to prevent possible importation of the disease and ensure rapid detection and containment should a case emerge locally.

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“We wish to reassure all Kenyans that, as of today, Kenya has not reported any Ebola Virus Disease case linked to the current outbreak,” Duale said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

However, he cautioned that Kenya’s close regional connectivity through trade, road transport, air travel, and population movement continued to expose the country to heightened risk.

The outbreak has already triggered international concern after the World Health Organization declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, while Africa CDC classified it as a Grade 3 — High Risk event due to confirmed cross-border transmission and the absence of licensed vaccines or approved therapeutics for the Bundibugyo strain.

MoH said more than 336 alerts and suspected cases are currently under investigation in DRC, with eighty-seven deaths reported, including two in Uganda.

At least thirteen laboratory-confirmed cases have been identified across the two countries.

In response, Kenya has activated an Incident Management System at the national level, placed Rapid Response Teams on 24-hour standby, and maintained Public Health Emergency Operations Centres on alert nationwide and within counties.

“Kenya has significantly intensified national preparedness measures aimed at preventing importation of the disease, ensuring rapid detection, and mounting a coordinated response should any case be identified in the country,” Duale said.

Border control

The government has additionally intensified screening and surveillance at airports, seaports, and land border crossings.

As of May 18, MoH said at least 34,500 travellers had undergone screening, including 18,552 international travellers, 5,848 local travellers, 2,514 truck drivers, and 4,729 conveyances.

MoH affirmed strengthened laboratory preparedness through designated testing facilities at KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu, the National Public Health Laboratory, and mobile laboratory platforms to support rapid testing and response.

The Ministry said county governments had been directed to maintain dedicated sample transport arrangements, while ambulance capacity mapping was underway in high-risk counties with support from the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Agencies are also strengthening collaboration with private hospitals to improve early detection, referral, and reporting systems.

Duale urged the public to remain calm while adhering to public health advisories, insisting that Kenya’s preparedness systems were stronger than during previous regional outbreaks.

“We wish to assure the country that Kenya has significantly strengthened its preparedness systems over the years and remains better positioned to prevent importation, rapidly detect suspected cases, and respond effectively to any potential outbreak,” he said.

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