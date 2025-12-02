Connect with us

RwandAir Resumes Direct Flights to Mombasa After Five-Year Hiatus

The relaunch, celebrated at Moi International Airport, signals renewed momentum in regional connectivity, tourism, and trade across East Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2— RwandAir on Monday officially resumed direct flights to Mombasa, marking its return to Kenya’s coastal city for the first time since 2019.

The relaunch, celebrated at Moi International Airport (MIA), signals renewed momentum in regional connectivity, tourism, and trade across East Africa.

Speaking during the ceremony, RwandAir Chief Commercial Officer Fouad Caunhye described the occasion as a significant milestone for the airline and the region.

“As we approach the festive season and the excitement of holiday travel and a new year ahead, it gives me great pleasure to say: we are officially back in Mombasa,” Caunhye said.

“Today, we are not just reopening a route—we are reconnecting with Kenya’s coast and strengthening our East Africa corridor.”

RwandAir last operated the route in 2019.

The renewed service will now offer four weekly flights—every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday—providing travellers with more flexibility for leisure and business.

Caunhye noted that the return to Mombasa strengthens the airline’s presence in Kenya, now its second destination after Nairobi.

He emphasised that the move reflects RwandAir’s long-term commitment to expanding seamless connectivity across the region.

“Mombasa holds deep importance for East Africa. It is where families reunite, where people come to unwind, and where culture and commerce meet. Over the years, the growing demand reaffirmed something we always knew: this route matters,” he said.

He added that the relaunch is about more than restoring flights: “It is about strengthening connections, expanding opportunities, and building a future of greater mobility across East Africa.”

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) termed the resumption a “landmark moment” for Moi International Airport and the wider region.

KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany, who led the reception ceremony, hailed RwandAir’s return as a strong vote of confidence in Kenya’s aviation infrastructure and coastal tourism market.

“RwandAir’s return is a reaffirmation of partnership, shared vision and opportunity,” Kositany said.

“Mombasa’s airports are ready to support growth in tourism, trade and investment, and KAA will continue to provide the safe, efficient and world-class services our partners expect.”

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Ambassador Janet Mwawasi Oben, travelled aboard the inaugural flight and joined the celebrations on arrival.
“This route is very important to Kenya,” she said.

“We have been looking forward to having a direct route to Mombasa because Mombasa is one of our biggest tourist destinations. It will increase tourism and trade.”

As the festive season approaches, the airline expects strong demand from travellers seeking convenient access to Kenya’s coast.

RwandAir says the resumed service will enhance mobility across East Africa, support local economies, and open new opportunities for collaboration.

“We see Mombasa not just as a destination we are returning to, but as a gateway to even greater possibilities,” Caunhye said, thanking Kenyan authorities, tourism stakeholders, and partners for their support.

RwandAir’s return marks a renewed chapter in regional aviation—and a promising boost for Mombasa’s position as a leading tourism and business hub.

