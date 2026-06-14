UN Calls for Greater Support for Pakistan’s Albinism Community

June 14 – A United Nations human rights expert has urged Pakistan to take stronger action to protect people living with albinism, citing persistent discrimination, inadequate access to services and increasing health risks linked to climate change.

Following an official assessment, UN Independent Expert on the human rights of persons with albinism Muluka-Anne Miti-Drummond said that while Pakistan has introduced a number of support measures, including access to education, healthcare and travel subsidies, many individuals continue to face difficulties accessing assistance due to gaps in coordination between federal and provincial authorities.

She noted that awareness of existing policies remains limited among many people with albinism, resulting in uneven access to essential services across the country.

Albinism is an inherited genetic condition characterised by reduced or absent production of melanin, the pigment responsible for colouring the skin, eyes and hair. People with the condition often experience visual impairments and are highly vulnerable to sun-related health complications, including skin cancer.

In Pakistan, social stigma remains a major challenge. Misconceptions surrounding albinism have left many individuals facing exclusion from education, employment and community life. Human rights advocates say such prejudice often contributes to psychological distress, diminished self-confidence and economic hardship.

Although Miti-Drummond welcomed legislative efforts aimed at improving disability rights, she stressed that stronger and more coordinated legal protections are needed. She called for closer alignment between federal and provincial frameworks to ensure people with albinism enjoy equal access to opportunities and public services.

Evidence from rural communities illustrates the difficulties many face. Studies conducted among members of the Bhatti tribe found that visual impairments associated with oculocutaneous albinism often restrict educational achievement and employment prospects, reinforcing cycles of poverty and social disadvantage.

The expert also highlighted the lack of comprehensive national data on people with albinism, warning that policymakers are operating with limited information about the scale of challenges confronting the community. She added that climate change is compounding existing vulnerabilities, as rising temperatures and increased exposure to harmful ultraviolet radiation heighten health risks for those with the condition.

Under international human rights standards, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, people with albinism are entitled to protection from discrimination and equal access to healthcare, education, employment and social services.