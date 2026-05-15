Mudavadi Leads Kenyan Delegation to World Urban Forum 13 in Baku

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, leading an advance Kenyan delegation ahead of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) scheduled for May 17–22.

The global summit brings together heads of state, policymakers, urban planners, and housing sector stakeholders to deliberate on solutions to the growing global housing crisis and sustainable urban development.

This year’s forum is themed “Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities”, highlighting the urgent need to accelerate action on housing delivery, urban resilience, and inclusive city planning.

The forum seeks to reposition housing as a key driver of inclusive urban development, climate-resilient infrastructure, sustainable city planning and economic transformation in rapidly growing urban centers.

Speaking ahead of the forum, Mudavadi emphasized that the time for dialogue has passed, calling instead for practical implementation of housing and urban development strategies.

He noted that Africa’s urban population is projected to double from 700 million to 1.4 billion by 2050, warning that rapid growth could strain infrastructure and public services if not properly managed.

He further highlighted key risks including expanding housing deficits, overstretched urban infrastructure, rising air pollution, climate-related urban vulnerabilities and limited access to long-term financing.

Mudavadi stressed that Kenya and Africa must shift from policy discussions to bankable and actionable urban development projects, stating:

“Kenya, and Africa’s urbanisation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and the time to move from conversation to execution is now.”

He added that strategic urban planning is essential to ensure cities remain livable, productive, and resilient in the face of rapid population growth.

The WUF13 comes shortly after Nairobi hosted the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2), which brought together African heads of state, policymakers, private sector leaders, and development partners to discuss financing, governance, technology, and climate resilience in urban development.

That forum reinforced the need for stronger partnerships and innovative financing models to support Africa’s urban transformation agenda.

Mudavadi also pointed to Kenya’s ongoing experience in implementing the Affordable Housing Programme, noting the challenges involved in mobilizing resources for large-scale housing and infrastructure development.

The programme, championed by President William Ruto’s administration, is seen as a key pillar in addressing urban housing shortages while stimulating economic growth and job creation.

The World Urban Forum 13 is expected to shape global policy conversations on urbanization, with Kenya positioning itself as an active participant in shaping solutions for affordable housing delivery, urban financing frameworks, smart city development and climate-resilient infrastructure systems.

As global urban populations continue to expand, the forum is expected to reinforce the urgency of coordinated international action on sustainable urban growth.