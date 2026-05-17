Ruto To Push for Global Housing Finance Reforms at World Urban Forum in Baku

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – President William Ruto is expected to intensify calls for reform of global housing finance systems, arguing that developing countries need more flexible, affordable, and accessible financing mechanisms to keep pace with rapid urbanisation and rising housing demand.

Kenya is expected to push for expanded international investment in housing infrastructure, stronger access to climate-resilient urban development financing, and deeper collaboration between governments, multilateral institutions, and private sector developers to accelerate sustainable urban transformation.

The remarks are set to form a key part of Kenya’s engagement at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), convened by the UN-Habitat in Baku, where global leaders are discussing solutions to urbanisation pressures, housing deficits, and infrastructure inequality.

Kenya will use the forum to position its Affordable Housing Programme as part of a broader strategy to address urban housing shortages, improve living conditions in informal settlements, and expand access to decent shelter for low- and middle-income households.

The government says the programme is anchored on partnerships between the public and private sectors, aimed at scaling up construction while improving affordability through innovative financing models.

Beyond policy discussions, Kenya is expected to hold talks with development partners and investors to mobilise funding for large-scale housing and urban infrastructure projects.

Officials say the focus will be on unlocking long-term capital for sustainable cities, including investments in water systems, transport networks, and climate-resilient housing developments.

The World Urban Forum serves as a key global platform for shaping urban development policy, with Kenya seeking to strengthen cooperation on housing finance reforms, infrastructure investment, and sustainable city planning.

Kenya’s participation underscores its ambition to play a leading role in advancing practical solutions to the global housing crisis, particularly across rapidly urbanising regions in Africa.