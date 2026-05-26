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CS Mbadi Says State House Budget Too Small to Fund Education, Backs Agriculture Reforms

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has defended the State House budget allocation, saying the amount is too small to significantly support major sectors such as education, even as he acknowledged the need for sweeping reforms in agriculture spending.

Speaking amid ongoing public debate over government expenditure, Mbadi said many Kenyans have called for cuts to the State House budget, but argued that reallocating the funds would have minimal impact on financing critical sectors.

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“Many Kenyans want the State House budget to be reduced, but that money is very small and can’t even cover education,” he said.

The Treasury CS, however, noted that there is room for major restructuring in sectors such as agriculture to improve efficiency and maximise impact.

“In sectors like agriculture, I agree that we can review it and make revolutionary changes,” Mbadi added.

His remarks come as Parliament prepares to debate the 2026/2027 budget estimates and the Finance Bill, 2026, amid growing public scrutiny over government spending priorities, taxation and funding allocations for key sectors including education, healthcare and agriculture.

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