Police Arrest Suspected Mastermind in Nairobi Counterfeit Currency Bust

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Detectives from Lucky Summer Police Station have arrested a key suspect believed to be the mastermind behind a counterfeit currency syndicate operating in Nairobi, recovering a large haul of fake US dollars during the operation.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was arrested after officers intercepted a white Toyota Prado car in the Lucky Summer area following actionable intelligence.

Police said the vehicle was suspected to be ferrying counterfeit US currency.

Upon stopping the Prado, officers conducted a search and discovered a locked metallic blue box concealed in the boot of the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly declined to open the box when asked by the officers, prompting detectives to escort him to Lucky Summer Police Station for further questioning.

At the station, officers forced the box open and recovered 68 bundles of counterfeit US dollar notes, each bundle containing 100 fake bills.

Also found inside the box were cartons, newspapers, cotton wool, sand and stones, items police believe were used to disguise the counterfeit currency during transportation.

Nyegesa is currently being held in police custody as detectives intensify investigations to establish the full scope of the counterfeit currency network and identify other suspects linked to the syndicate.

Police said the suspect is being processed ahead of arraignment in court, as further inquiries continue.

The arrest comes amid heightened efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the circulation of counterfeit currency, which poses a significant threat to financial systems and public confidence.