Man intercepted at JKIA over falsified engineering degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — Detectives arrested a man at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday in connection with what authorities described as “serious forgery offences.”

Victor Ochieng Odhiambo was intercepted by immigration officers shortly after arriving from South Korea aboard an Etihad Airways flight, following a stop order issued by the Officer in Charge of Immigration.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Odhiambo is wanted for forgery under Sections 345 and 349 of the Penal Code and for uttering a false document under Section 353.

“Acting on a prior stop order issued by the Officer in Charge of Immigration, authorities swiftly moved in, halting his entry and placing him under arrest,” the DCI said.

Investigators allege that Odhiambo forged a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics degree certificate, serial number 296168, dated December 19, 2008, to secure employment at the Kenya Pipeline Company as a Senior ICT Officer.

The DCI noted that the case raises concerns about verification processes for academic credentials in public and private institutions.

Odhiambo was detained at Muthaiga Police Station before appearing in Milimani Law Courts for plea-taking, where he pleaded not guilty.

He was released on cash bail of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh500,000, with the case scheduled for pretrial mention on April 2, 2026.