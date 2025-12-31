Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Out-of-control pick-up crashes into probox, killing 4 on Meru–Nanyuki Highway

Four people were killed and four injured after a speeding Toyota Hilux pick-up lost a tyre and crashed into a Probox along the Meru–Nanyuki Highway in Timau.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 — An out-of-control Toyota Hilux pick-up crashed into an oncoming Probox, killing four people in a fatal road accident along the Meru–Nanyuki Highway in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The crash occurred in the Timau area, leaving four other passengers seriously injured.

Police said the pick-up, which was speeding towards Nanyuki, lost its right front tyre, causing the driver to lose control before slamming into the Probox.

The Hilux was carrying three passengers. Two died on the spot, while the driver of the Probox and a female passenger were also killed instantly.

NTSA intensifies road safety checks ahead of school reopening

25 Killed in Road Crashes Tuesday, 1,702 Violations flagged: NTSA

The four survivors sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the mortuary, while the mangled vehicles were towed to the police station for inspection.

The crash came amid a surge in road accidents, with at least 16 people killed in separate incidents on Tuesday alone, as authorities step up efforts to curb reckless driving and improve road safety.

