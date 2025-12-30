Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NTSA cautioned that non-compliance with traffic rules and vehicle safety requirements exposes children to preventable dangers, particularly as traffic volumes increase nationwide/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA steps up multi-agency road safety checks ahead of school reopening

NTSA vows to sustain multi-agency road safety checks ahead of school reopening, warning motorists and PSV operators against non-compliance during peak travel.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has vowed to sustain multi-agency road safety compliance checks ahead of the reopening of schools, warning motorists and public transport operators against flouting traffic regulations during the busy back-to-school period.

In a statement on Tuesday, the authority said safeguarding children returning to school is a shared responsibility involving motorists, public and private transport operators, school administrators and parents, noting that road risks tend to rise sharply after the long holiday break.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NTSA cautioned that non-compliance with traffic rules and vehicle safety requirements exposes children to preventable dangers, particularly as traffic volumes increase nationwide.

“We urge all road users to strictly comply with traffic rules, plan their journeys adequately and avoid night travel due to reduced visibility,” NTSA said.

“Vehicle owners must ensure that any vehicles used to transport children are properly maintained, roadworthy and fully licensed, including having valid insurance and inspection certificates.”

The regulator also warned parents and guardians against allowing children to board non-compliant vehicles, citing previous compliance checks that uncovered serious safety defects in school transport vehicles.

These defects included faulty or non-transmitting speed limiters, defective brakes, missing or faulty seat belts, unstable seats and malfunctioning door locks.

NTSA urged motorists to use the remaining days before schools reopen to present their vehicles for mandatory annual inspection, confirming that all NTSA motor vehicle inspection centres are open and operational.

Speed limiter vendors were further directed to ensure that all devices installed on vehicles comply with KS 2295:2018 standards, including proper speed limiting, data storage and real-time transmission to the NTSA system.

The authority assured the public that multi-agency road safety compliance checks will continue uninterrupted to uphold high safety standards and protect children returning to school.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

EACC Arrests Two Traffic Officers for Bribery Along Likoni-Lungalunga Road

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 24-The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two traffic police officers attached to the Diani Traffic Base for allegedly soliciting bribes...

6 days ago

Top stories

25 Killed in Road Crashes Tuesday, 1,702 Violations flagged: NTSA

NTSA confirmed that 16 fatal crashes were recorded on December 23 alone, which led to 25 deaths.

6 days ago

Top stories

How Kenyans Can Avoid Traffic Jam on the Rironi-Mau summit Highway This Holiday

KeNHA urged drivers to consider alternative routes to ease congestion and ensure smoother journeys.

6 days ago

Top stories

‘Nawapenda jameni, drive safe’ President Ruto Christmas Message to Kenyans

In a message shared on his social media platforms, the President reflected on 2025 as a year that the country navigated successfully despite numerous...

6 days ago

Kenya

CS Chirchir Urges Kenyans to Prioritise Road Safety during the festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, has urged Kenyans travelling during the festive season to prioritise road safety as they...

7 days ago

Headlines

NTSA Warns PSV Operators Against Tampering With Speed Governors

The Authority warned that operators found interfering with speed-limiting devices will face strict enforcement action, including fines, vehicle impoundment, and suspension of operating licenses.

December 21, 2025

Headlines

NTSA Flags Fraudulent SMS Traffic Fine Scheme Targeting Drivers

According to the authority, the fraudulent SMS messages redirect recipients to a website designed to resemble the official NTSA portal and threaten penalties, including...

December 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Government activates National Multi-Agency Command Centre to tighten festive season security

In a statement, MINA said the overall security situation remains “calm and stable” but warned that past trends show the festive period often brings...

December 17, 2025