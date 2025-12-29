5 dead, 3 missing as fishing boat overturns on Lake Victoria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 — Five fishermen have died following a tragic boat accident on Lake Victoria after their vessel capsized near the Dho-Goye area of Usigu Sub-county on Sunday evening, highlighting the ongoing safety risks facing fishing communities on the lake.

The accident occurred while the fishermen were carrying out routine fishing activities when strong winds struck the boat, causing it to overturn in rough waters.

Authorities in Siaya said a search and rescue operation is ongoing for three fishermen who remain missing.

Usenge Beach Management Unit (BMU) Chairman John Ochieng’ said seven fishermen were on board at the time of the incident.

“The winds were very strong, and the boat could not withstand the waves, leading to the tragic accident,” Ochieng’ said.

He confirmed that five fishermen drowned, while one survivor managed to cling to the overturned boat until being rescued by fellow fishermen operating nearby.

“It is unfortunate that we lost so many lives, and our thoughts are with the affected families during this difficult time,” Ochieng’ added.

Two bodies have been recovered and taken to the Got Agulu Sub-county Hospital mortuary, while efforts continue to retrieve the remaining three.

The incident adds to a growing list of fatal boating accidents on Lake Victoria this year, underscoring persistent safety challenges for fishing communities across the region.

In recent months, several fishermen have died after boats capsized during storms or enforcement-related confrontations, particularly along beaches in Siaya, Homa Bay, and Kisumu counties.

Lake Victoria remains a key economic lifeline, supporting thousands of households through fishing, transport, and trade.

However, unpredictable weather, limited access to safety equipment, and weak enforcement of maritime regulations continue to expose fishermen to deadly risks.