Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The machines include three Cryotherapy and 10 Thermoablation devices for treating precancerous cervical lesions by destroying the abnormal cells that could develop into cancer if not treated/FILE/KMTC

Capital Health

Kindiki orders Inter-Ministerial Talks to Roll Out HELB funding for KMTC Students

The Deputy President said the Government would move with speed to formalize the arrangement, adding that he will next week convene a meeting with the Ministries of Health, Education and the National Treasury to agree on a practical and sustainable rollout mechanism.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has acceded to a long-standing request by the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) to have its students included in the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) support program.

This paving the way for thousands of trainee health workers to access government-backed financial aid.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Deputy President said the Government would move with speed to formalize the arrangement, adding that he will next week convene a meeting with the Ministries of Health, Education and the National Treasury to agree on a practical and sustainable rollout mechanism.

“The Government has acceded to the request by KMTC to include its students in the support programme through HELB. DP will next week convene a meeting with Ministries of Health, Education and National Treasury to agree on a rollout mechanism,” Kindiki stated.

The Deputy President also announced that the Government will operationalize 18 new KMTC campuses at a cost of Sh1 billion, a move designed to increase training capacity and accommodate more students across the country.

DP Kindiki said KMTC will remain central to the Government’s plan to successfully implement Universal Health Coverage (UHC), noting that the institution plays a pivotal role in training medical staff and community health promoters.

“To facilitate effective implementation of the Universal Health Coverage, KMTC will play a pivotal role in the training of medical staff and community health promoters,”the Deputy President stated.

He revealed that 107,000 community health promoters have already been deployed and equipped with medical kits, enabling them to support millions of households nationwide through early diagnosis, home-based care and referrals to health facilities.

The Deputy President pointed out that the Government’s prioritization of healthcare in its economic transformation agenda.

Currently, 28 million Kenyans are registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA)up from 7.5 million under the former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

 He said the Government is intensifying the registration drive, with the aim of covering all 55 million Kenyans.

DP Kindiki reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to expanding access, improving quality and building a robust health workforce as the foundation of a stronger, healthier and more productive nation.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

DP Kindiki Announces HELB Funding Plan for KMTC Students at 94th Graduation Ceremony

The DP noted that many trainees face significant financial pressure and said extending HELB support would prevent qualified students from missing out on training...

3 minutes ago

CITY HALL

City Hall Dismisses Claims of Immediate Parking Fee Increase

Although the policy’s cost analysis shows that it costs the county approximately KSh 520 to provide a single parking service, Njoroge stressed that this...

15 minutes ago

Kenya

City Hall gets nod to increase parking charges to Sh569

The 2025-2030 Tariffs and Pricing Policy on service costs, which was tabled before the House after public participation, introduces a cost-based pricing model that...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Speaker Wetang’ula confirms Kwanza MP is receiving treatment in India

The Speaker added that he had personally spoken to the MP through a conference call on Monday, and the Clerk of the National Assembly...

2 hours ago

Headlines

MCK Condemns Gachagua’s Attack on Journalist Stephen Letoo

The media regulator asserted that such targeted attacks on individual journalists by senior political figures are utterly unacceptable and pose a direct threat to...

3 hours ago

Politics

UDA sets January 10 Date for Grassroots Elections in 20 Counties

According to the statement, registration for aspirants seeking to participate in the polls opens on December 4, 2025, at noon, when the online portals...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Renowned Kenyan Actor Bilal Wanjau Dies While Undergoing Treatment at KNH

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 4-Celebrated Kenyan actor and director Bilal Wanjau has died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, his family has announced. According to...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Residents block Sigalagala-Musoli Road over gold mining concerns

Residents have expressed concerns over potential land evictions, inadequate compensation, and environmental impacts that could arise from mining activities.

5 hours ago