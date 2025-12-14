Key suspect in the brutal murder of Seth Njeri arrested in Busia

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Detectives from the homicide unit have arrested a suspect who had been on the run over the brutal murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri.

Nyakio’s lifeless body was discovered on October 14, 2024, in Biafra Estate, Thika town.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the suspect went underground in a bid to evade arrest after the heinous act.

“Detectives trailed and arrested him today in Busia town near the Kenya–Uganda border, where he had been working at a cereal distribution shop while hiding in plain sight,” the authorities said.

23 year-old Nyakio met her death shortly after graduating. She was studying media at Zetech University.

An autopsy revealed that she had been assaulted and strangled. The body had bruises on the neck, cheeks, thighs, and other areas, indicating that she likely fought her attacker.

An ex-boyfriend was initially named by police as a possible suspect in the murder.