Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Key suspect in the brutal murder of Seth Njeri arrested in Busia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Detectives from the homicide unit have arrested a suspect who had been on the run over the brutal murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri.

Nyakio’s lifeless body was discovered on October 14, 2024, in Biafra Estate, Thika town.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the suspect went underground in a bid to evade arrest after the heinous act.

“Detectives trailed and arrested him today in Busia town near the Kenya–Uganda border, where he had been working at a cereal distribution shop while hiding in plain sight,” the authorities said.

23 year-old Nyakio met her death shortly after graduating. She was studying media at Zetech University.

An autopsy revealed that she had been assaulted and strangled. The body had bruises on the neck, cheeks, thighs, and other areas, indicating that she likely fought her attacker.

An ex-boyfriend was initially named by police as a possible suspect in the murder.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Barasa declares support for Shanta Gold Mining firm in Ikolomani

Governor Barasa assured community members that the County government will ensure that the Company contributes to the community by establishing schools, improving road infrastructure...

12 minutes ago

Headlines

NTSA advises motorists to restrict travel to daytime hours for safety

"Motorists are advised to schedule their travel between 6am and 6pm as driving outside these hours increases exposure to night time hazards such as...

33 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Ogamba Pushes AI, Innovation, Entrepreneurship at UoN Graduation

"Do not leave this institution as job seekers. Leave as innovators, creators and problem solvers,” the Education CS said,

4 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru hails late Jirongo as a bold and principled leader

"His courage, wit, and commitment to standing up for what he believed in will forever be etched in the minds of those who interacted...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Nominated MP Denar Hamisi laid to rest in Kwale

All who took to the podium paid a glowing tribute to a man they termed a skilled entrepreneur.

11 hours ago

Headlines

Race to inherit Raila’s politically distracts Luo Nyanza from development, says Owalo

Owalo said the growing talk about who should “inherit” the region politically amounted to retrogressive hero-worship that distracts leaders from addressing unemployment, poverty, and...

16 hours ago

Headlines

Molo MP Hails Kenya-US Health Pact, Dismisses Claims of Data Sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Molo MP Kimani Kuria has praised President William Ruto for signing a multibillion-shilling health agreement with the United States...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Babu Owino addresses speculation over health status

The second term MP thanked Kenyans for their concern and support.

17 hours ago