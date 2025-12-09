Connect with us

Health PS Mary Muthoni with the Namibia delegation.

Capital Health

Kenya tobacco control model draws Namibia for study our

Kenya continues to lead the region in tobacco control, drawing a high-level delegation from Namibia to Nairobi for a study tour.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – A delegation from Namibia is in Nairobi to learn how Kenya has become one of Africa’s strongest performers in tobacco control.

The team is in the country for a benchmarking tour as Namibia seeks to improve its own systems for regulating tobacco and nicotine products.

The visit follows growing international praise for Kenya’s strict smoke-free laws, clear graphic health warnings, and its globally recognised track-and-trace system used to monitor tobacco and nicotine products.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said Kenya’s progress has made the country a regional model.

“Kenya continues to stand out in tobacco control, and we are happy to share our experience with our Namibian brothers and sisters,” she said.

During the visit, the delegation will meet Kenyan health and tax experts, visit the Kenya Revenue Authority, and interact with institutions involved in monitoring tobacco use, enforcing regulations, and fighting illicit tobacco and nicotine products.

Muthoni said the government values the exchange, describing it as a chance for both countries to learn from each other.

She also thanked the World Health Organization (WHO) for supporting the knowledge-sharing programme.

“We appreciate this opportunity for mutual learning,” she said.

