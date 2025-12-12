Connect with us

The suspects face charges of trafficking 25 kilograms of methamphetamine, found packed in whitish crystalline packets

7 soldiers linked Sh192mn meth saga detained for 10 days as search unearths narcotics

The suspects face charges of trafficking 25 kilograms of methamphetamine, found packed in whitish crystalline packets.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – A Mombasa court has ordered seven Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers to be detained for 10 days to allow investigators to complete forensic examinations in a Sh192 million methamphetamine trafficking case that has shaken the security sector.

Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Ollimo granted the application by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), noting that investigators require more time to analyze digital evidence, weigh and sample the narcotics, and trace possible accomplices.

The soldiers — Duke Nyamwaya, Juma Mwinyifaki, Michael Kariuki, Elijah Mbogo Gacog’u, James Ekiru, Abdulrehman Salad, and Abdirahman Abdi Kuno — were arrested on December 11 during a joint operation involving detectives from the DCI Headquarters and the Mombasa Regional offices.

The suspects face charges of trafficking 25 kilograms of methamphetamine, found packed in whitish crystalline packets.

Investigating officer PC Isaac Njoroge told the court that searches at the soldiers’ homes and workplaces recovered additional narcotics and 11 mobile phones, including Redmi, Tecno, Itel, Samsung Galaxy, Vivo, and Oppo devices.

“Hon. Ollimo further authorized forensic analysis of all recovered electronics, which are expected to reveal communication patterns and links to a wider trafficking network,” said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

December 22 mention

Prosecutors Yassir Mohammed and Brenda Oganda argued that releasing the suspects at this stage could risk witness interference, destruction of digital trails, and coordination with accomplices who remain at large.

The court agreed, citing the high value of the narcotics, the technical nature of the forensic work, and concerns over flight risk. The matter is set for further mention on December 22.

The arrests follow closely on the heels of a KDF statement confirming investigations into personnel alleged to have stolen part of a massive methamphetamine consignment seized during a high-profile maritime interdiction in October.

The dhow, codenamed IGOR, was intercepted on October 25, 2025, about 630 kilometres east of Mombasa under Operation Bahari Safi 2025.01, a multi-agency mission coordinated with Seychelles and Madagascar intelligence units.

The operation recovered 1,024 kilograms of high-grade crystal meth, valued at approximately Sh8.2 billion, making it one of Kenya’s largest drug hauls.

Multi-agency watch

KDF’s Strategic Communications Department stressed that the narcotics remain under round-the-clock multi-agency protection.

“The entire 1,024 kilograms of methamphetamine offloaded ashore remains intact,” the military said, adding that internal investigations are ongoing. The Ministry of Defence has promised strict disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are confirmed.

The interception led to the arrest of six foreign nationals and the recovery of 769 concealed packages of meth, with the National Police Service commending the mission as evidence of Kenya’s growing maritime surveillance and interdiction capabilities.

The DCI continues investigations to establish the shipment’s source, financiers, trafficking routes, and intended destination within the Western Indian Ocean drug corridors.

These two incidents — occurring just days apart — have intensified scrutiny of security personnel conduct in high-stakes counter-narcotics operations. What was initially hailed as a major victory against transnational organised crime now faces the risk of being overshadowed by allegations of internal collusion.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Defence insists it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and protecting the integrity of ongoing investigations.

