Govt has allocated Sh44bn to Ensure Smooth Transition of 1.13 Million Students to Senior School – President Ruto

President Ruto assured parents and stakeholders that schools would access the funds before students report in January, ensuring no child is left behind.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – The government has released Sh44 billion to guarantee that 1.13 million students transition seamlessly from junior to senior school, President William Ruto announced on Sunday.

Speaking during a church service at Covenant Church International in Rotian, Narok County, President Ruto assured parents and stakeholders that schools would access the funds before students report in January, ensuring no child is left behind.

“I want to assure parents across Kenya and all stakeholders that we have made adequate arrangements for schooling next year. No child will miss the opportunity to go to senior school in January,” he said.

The President highlighted that the government has hired 100,000 teachers since 2023, the largest intake in Kenya’s history, built 23,000 classrooms, and is on track to complete 1,600 laboratories by March 2026. He also emphasized that the government has addressed confusion surrounding the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

While addressing education matters, President Ruto warned politicians against introducing propaganda or petty politics into the schooling of children, noting that claims of reduced education budgets are false.

He challenged political competitors to present their track records and detailed plans for Kenya, stressing that the electorate cannot afford leaders who offer empty rhetoric.

In addition to education, the President announced several key development initiatives in Narok County:

President Ruto also urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to ensure universal health coverage, emphasizing that no Kenyan should sell property to pay medical bills.

Speaking alongside the President, Governor Ken Lusaka of Bungoma praised the government’s development record, noting that the country is witnessing unprecedented transformation. Governor Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, chair of ODM, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to working with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance for inclusive development.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, also an ODM member, expressed continued support for collaboration with President Ruto in line with the wishes of the late Raila Odinga.

The announcements underscore the government’s focus on education, infrastructure, and regional development, as well as efforts to maintain political neutrality in schools and enhance economic opportunities for citizens.

