FBI ramps up resources to probe Minnesota fraud scheme with Kenyan links

FBI expands cracks down on $250mn Minnesota fraud scheme targeting federal aid, with alleged links to Kenya. 78 indictments and 57 convictions reported.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — The FBI has intensified its investigation into a massive Minnesota fraud scheme that allegedly misappropriated federal aid meant for vulnerable children, with financial links extending to Kenya.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday said the agency “had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes” in an update on progress into the matter.

“Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide.”

The case, he said, has already seen the dismantling of a $250 million fraud network, exposing sham vendors, shell companies, and extensive money laundering tied to the Feeding Our Future network.

Patel said the investigation has led to 78 indictments and 57 convictions, including charges ranging from wire fraud to money laundering and conspiracy.

Some defendants also attempted to bribe a juror with $120,000, highlighting attempts to subvert justice.

The FBI Director stressed ongoing cases are part of a wider prosecution to follow.

“The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg. We will continue to follow the money and protect children,” underscoring that the investigation is ongoing.

White House says Kenya involved in Somali migrant fraud

Some individuals are also being referred to immigration authorities for possible denaturalization and deportation proceedings.

The FBI’s latest comments build on earlier remarks by the White House on December 3, when Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt singled out Kenya as one of the countries allegedly benefiting from the Minnesota schemes.

Leavitt claimed Somali immigrants linked to nonprofits in Minnesota defrauded US taxpayers of nearly $1 billion, with some funds reportedly used to purchase houses, luxury cars, and property in Turkey and Kenya.

“I’ll tell you what does not add to our nation’s character and integrity: refugees who come here under the alleged plight of asylum and fleeing persecution, and then exploit the US system to defraud American taxpayers.”

While Kenyan authorities have did not responded to allegations of real estate purchases tied to the fraud, the revelations have drawn attention to the international dimensions of pandemic-era US aid fraud and the need for cross-border financial oversight.

