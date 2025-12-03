Connect with us

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday accused Somali immigrants linked to non-profit organizations in Minnesota of defrauding US taxpayers of nearly $1 billion/Screengrab

DIPLOMACY

White House says fraud proceeds by Somali migrants invested in Kenya

The White House claims proceeds from a major fraud scheme involving Somali immigrants in the US were diverted to Kenya, while President Ruto heads to Washington for landmark regional peace talks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 — The White House has singled out Kenya as one of the countries allegedly benefiting from proceeds of what it describes as a massive fraud scheme involving Somali migrants in the United States, intensifying Trump Administration’s criticism of US refugee and asylum policies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday accused Somali immigrants linked to non-profit organizations in Minnesota of defrauding US taxpayers of nearly $1 billion in what prosecutors have called one of the largest pandemic-related fraud cases in the country.

“I’ll tell you what does not add to our nation’s character and integrity: refugees who come here under the alleged plight of asylum and fleeing persecution, and then exploit the US system to defraud American taxpayers,” Leavitt said.

Citing federal investigations and reporting by The New York Times, Leavitt said eighty-six individuals have been charged in Minnesota in connection with multiple fraud schemes involving pandemic meal programs and social service reimbursements.

According to her figures, 78 of those charged — or 91 percent — are Somali immigrants, and 59 have been convicted so far.

Leavitt described one case as “egregious,” alleging that a nonprofit and its affiliates claimed to have delivered meals to tens of thousands of children during the COVID-19 pandemic but did not provide the services.

Prosecutors say the organizations were reimbursed by the federal government, and the funds were allegedly used to purchase “houses, luxury cars, and real estate in Turkey and Kenya.”

Another scheme involved hundreds of organizations that sought reimbursement for programs intended to support people at risk of homelessness — services that were allegedly never delivered.

‘Draining our resources’

Leavitt linked the alleged fraud to what she called lax oversight in “a Democrat-run state,” asserting that these cases demonstrate systemic abuse of US asylum and social support systems.

“They are abusing our system. They are draining our resources that should be going to law-abiding, tax-paying Americans,” she said.

“And this president is not going to put up with it anymore.”

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota have stated that the COVID-era meal program fraud investigation is ongoing, with additional cases expected as authorities trace financial flows within the US and overseas.

Former President Donald Trump has also accused Somalians of “ripping off Minnesota of billions of dollars” and claimed they “contribute nothing.”

Kenyan authorities have not immediately responded to the claims regarding real estate purchases linked to the Minnesota fraud cases.

The allegations come as President William Ruto departed Nairobi Tuesday evening for Washington, D.C., where he will join President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the signing of a landmark peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in eastern DRC.

The signing, taking place at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, marks the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet in efforts to stabilize the Great Lakes region. It builds on progress made under the Nairobi and Luanda Peace Processes and the joint EAC–SADC initiative.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the Washington ceremony brings together all key parties and is expected to open new pathways for disarmament, demobilization, humanitarian access, and long-term regional stability.

While in Washington, President Ruto will also participate in high-level engagements focused on advancing Kenya’s strategic interests in trade, investment, health cooperation, and security.

