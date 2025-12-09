Connect with us

Kenya is experiencing one of its most complex humanitarian seasons in recent years, as simultaneous climate shocks converge with growing public health threats/FILE

Sustainability Watch

€250,000 EU aid targets hunger, disease, and disaster relief in Kenya

EU announces €250,000 humanitarian support to Kenya via Red Cross to assist communities affected by drought, floods, food insecurity, and disease outbreaks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The European Union (EU) has announced €250,000 (approximately Sh40 million) in humanitarian aid to support Kenyan communities facing a worsening convergence of drought, floods, food insecurity, and disease outbreaks.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the EU said the funding comes “in response to Kenya’s rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, marked by prolonged drought, severe flooding, and fast-spreading disease outbreaks.”

Currently, more than 1.8 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity, a figure expected to rise to 2.1 million by January 2026.

Shrinking water sources, rising malnutrition, and a decline in humanitarian financing have further strained already vulnerable communities, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions (ASALs).

The EU aid will be channeled through the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS).

“The EU’s emergency contribution will enable the Kenya Red Cross Society to provide essential food assistance, clean water, cash support, healthcare, and protection services to the most affected communities,” the EU said.

6-month programme

The six-month emergency programme, running until May 2026, will target more than 150,000 people affected by the overlapping crises.

Kenya is experiencing one of its most complex humanitarian seasons in recent years, as simultaneous climate shocks converge with growing public health threats.

Consecutive failed rains have left 179,000 people in emergency conditions and placed 741,000 children and 109,000 pregnant or lactating women at risk of acute malnutrition.

Recent heavy rains have also triggered flooding and landslides, destroying homes and livelihoods.

Cholera is spreading rapidly in Narok and Nairobi counties, with a 9 per cent case fatality rate reported in Narok, while communities in ASAL regions remain at high risk of other waterborne and zoonotic diseases.

These health threats, coupled with shrinking humanitarian resources, are straining essential food, nutrition, and health programs, leaving vulnerable families increasingly exposed.

The latest EU contribution is part of a broader humanitarian partnership with IFRC. Earlier this year, the European Commission signed a €16 million agreement to replenish DREF, which provides rapid, flexible funding for small- to medium-scale emergencies.

Established in 1979, the DREF allows National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, such as KRCS, to immediately access funds when crises strike, without waiting for international appeals.

