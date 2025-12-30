Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FARDC DRC Spokesperson Major General Ekenge Bomusa Efomi Sylvain during a military briefing/FILE

Africa

DRC suspends military spokesperson over anti-Tutsi remarks on state TV

DRC suspends its army spokesperson after remarks targeting the Tutsi community aired on state TV, citing zero tolerance for hate speech.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended its military spokesperson, Major General Ekenge Bomusa Efomi Sylvain, following remarks deemed hateful and contrary to republican values, a move authorities say underscores the state’s zero tolerance for ethnic incitement.

In a statement released on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) said the comments, aired on state broadcaster RTNC, targeted the Tutsi ethnic group and did not represent the position of the state, the presidency or the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The General Staff of the FARDC condemns statements made on RTNC by Major General Ekenge Bomusa Efomi Sylvain, which are contrary to republican values,” the statement said in part.

“These statements do not reflect the position of the DRC, the President of the Republic or the Government. As a result, he has been suspended from his duties as FARDC spokesperson.”

The military reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all Congolese citizens without distinction, calling for national unity and the rejection of all forms of hate speech at a time of heightened insecurity in the country’s east.

The suspension comes against the backdrop of long-standing ethnic sensitivities in eastern DRC, where conflicts involving armed groups have often taken on ethnic dimensions.

Tensions linked to the Tutsi community — particularly the Banyamulenge in South Kivu and the resurgence of the M23 rebel group in North Kivu — have repeatedly inflamed political and military rhetoric in recent years.

In 2023 and 2024, Congolese authorities warned public officials and media personalities against inflammatory language amid renewed fighting that displaced hundreds of thousands and strained relations between Kinshasa and Kigali.

The government has previously pledged to clamp down on hate speech, arguing it fuels violence and undermines efforts to stabilise the region.

FARDC said the latest decision reflects its commitment to discipline within the ranks and to safeguarding national cohesion during a fragile security period.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Inside Cyrus Jirongo’s Final Business Push: Big Deals and Bold Moves

Former Nairobi County Clerk Philip Kisia offered rare insight into Jirongo’s last known business pursuits, describing him as a go-getter who refused to be...

3 days ago

Africa

UN Security Council extends MONUSCO mandate in DR Congo to December 2026

“The Security Council remains gravely concerned by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC, particularly in North and South Kivu, where civilians continue...

December 20, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Senator Graham Calls for Renewed U.S. Push on DRC Peace After M23 Exit From Uvira

"However, I am disheartened to hear these withdrawing troops are being attacked. It is critical the United States maintains its leadership role and brings...

December 19, 2025

Africa

US ready to enforce Washington Accords,Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau tells DRC Foreign Minister

The talks came as the DRC prepares to assume a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, a development Landau said presents an...

December 17, 2025

Africa

French court sentences ex-DR Congo rebel and politician to 30 years in jail

The judge said the 67-year-old was found guilty of ordering or aiding and abetting torture and inhumane crimes, summary executions, rape constituting torture, sexual...

December 17, 2025

World

M23 announces ‘unilateral withdrawal’ from Uvira ‘as per United States mediation’s request’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16-The M23 rebel movement has announced it will “unilaterally withdraw” its forces from the strategic city of Uvira in eastern Democratic...

December 16, 2025

Africa

Rebels reportedly enter key DR Congo city despite Trump peace deal

Heavy artillery and gunfire could be heard in Uvira, with terrified residents describing the situation as chaotic.

December 11, 2025

Africa

Kagame says Trump’s ‘transactional approach’ on DRC stands better chance

Rwandan President Paul Kagame says the Washington Accord brokered by Donald Trump has a higher chance of success hailing the US President's transactional approach...

December 8, 2025