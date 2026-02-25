Connect with us

The IG singled out transmittion of inflammatory content from abroad or anonymously through encrypted applications/FILE/NPS

Kanja reports 12 joint hate speech investigations with NCIC in a year

Police are investigating 12 hate speech and incitement cases as the country prepares for the 2027 elections, raising concerns over political tensions and online misinformation.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The National Police Service (NPS) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) have investigated 12 cases of hate speech, incitement to violence, cyber harassment, and dissemination of inflammatory content over the past year, Inspector General Douglas Kanja has told the Senate.

Appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration on Wednesday, Kanja said most of the cases remain under investigation, while a few have advanced through the legal process.

“The Service remains committed to ensuring that all cases involving inflammatory utterances are investigated professionally, impartially, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Kenya,” Kanja said.

He warned that foreign-hosted social media accounts and encrypted communication platforms are complicating efforts to curb hate speech and incitement, particularly when inflammatory content originates outside Kenya’s jurisdiction or is transmitted anonymously.

“Despite the gains already made, several challenges have been witnessed, including foreign-hosted social media accounts beyond national jurisdiction, politicization of enforcement efforts to whip public emotions, and encrypted communication platforms,” he told the committee.

Kanja added that viral amplification of misleading content and coordinated misinformation campaigns have further escalated tensions and complicated enforcement efforts.

The Inspector General stressed that legislative reforms, enhanced international cooperation, and sustained public awareness initiatives will be critical in addressing emerging digital threats.

“Addressing these challenges requires legislative review where necessary, enhanced international cooperation, and sustained public awareness initiatives,” he said.

Kanja expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of inflammatory rhetoric during political rallies, media appearances, and across digital platforms, warning that such statements threaten national cohesion and public order.

He noted that inflammatory utterances often involve ethnic stereotyping, political incitement, misinformation on government programmes, and messaging designed to provoke hostility or violence.

“As the country approaches the 2027 General Elections, a period of heightened political activity, the Service remains vigilant and committed to preventing incitement, hate speech, and any conduct likely to disrupt national unity and stability,” he said.

Kanja outlined the legal framework guiding enforcement, including the National Cohesion and Integration Act (2008), the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act (2018), the Penal Code, and the Public Order Act.

He said enforcement of the cohesion law is carried out jointly by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and NCIC, in collaboration with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Key areas of collaboration include joint investigations, arrests, evidence gathering, preparation of prosecution files, and intelligence-led operations aimed at preventing escalation of tensions.

Kanja highlighted the role of the NPS Forensic Laboratory in analysing digital devices, authenticating online content, tracking inflammatory statements, and producing forensic reports to support prosecutions.

He added that NPS and NCIC have strengthened institutional capacity through joint training programmes on hate speech investigations, digital evidence management, witness handling, and ethnic conflict dynamics.

The police have also implemented preventive measures, including enhanced surveillance of political activities, strengthened cyber-monitoring, rapid response teams dedicated to hate speech investigations, and toll-free reporting channels for the public.

Looking ahead, Kanja said the police will deepen collaboration with NCIC and ODPP, enhance digital forensic infrastructure, expand public awareness campaigns, and strengthen early warning systems to prevent escalation of tensions.

Kanja was responding to concerns raised by Senator Catherine Mumma, who urged authorities to address inflammatory utterances by influential public figures and political leaders to prevent ethnic polarization ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Senate committee continues to scrutinize enforcement agencies amid growing concern over rising political tensions and the potential impact of inflammatory rhetoric on national unity.

