Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

DR Congo government says 200 killed after landslide at rebel-held mine

In a statement, the mines ministry blamed the tragedy on M23 rebels and said they were allowing illegal mining without proper safety standards.

Published

KINSASHA, Mar 5 – More than 200 people, including 70 children, have been killed after a landslide caused a collapse in a mining area in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government says.

The landslide struck Rubaya, the country’s biggest source of coltan – an ore vital in the electronics industry – in the rebel-controlled east on Tuesday following heavy rains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the mines ministry blamed the tragedy on M23 rebels and said they were allowing illegal mining without proper safety standards.

The M23 are yet to comment but a source in Rubaya told the BBC the collapse was caused by attacks from government forces and only six had died. The government has not responded to the claim.

The mines in Rubaya are thought to hold about 15% of the world’s coltan supply and half of the DR Congo’s total deposits.

The metallic ore contains tantalum, which is used to produce high-performance capacitors in a range of electronic devices, making it in high demand worldwide.

Since 2024, the M23 have been in control of Rubaya, which lies about 70 km (45 miles) west of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

The authorities said rescue efforts after Tuesday’s landslide were hampered by dangerous conditions, which they blamed on restrictions imposed by rebels on civilians.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

US Sanctions Rwanda Military, four senior officials Over Eastern DRC ‘Violation’

"President Trump is the Peace President, and Treasury will use all tools at its disposal to ensure that the parties to the Washington Accords...

3 days ago

Africa

AU-led panel holds high-level meeting on Eastern DRC conflict in Entebbe

Panel coordinates de-escalation measures ahead of February 2026 AU Summit.

February 3, 2026

Africa

DRC suspends military spokesperson over anti-Tutsi remarks on state TV

DRC suspends its army spokesperson after remarks targeting the Tutsi community aired on state TV, citing zero tolerance for hate speech.

December 30, 2025

World

M23 announces ‘unilateral withdrawal’ from Uvira ‘as per United States mediation’s request’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16-The M23 rebel movement has announced it will “unilaterally withdraw” its forces from the strategic city of Uvira in eastern Democratic...

December 16, 2025

Africa

Rwanda slams HRW and UN Rights Office ‘bias’, denies role in DRC civilian deaths

In a recent report, HRW accused the M23 rebel movement — allegedly backed by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) — of killing scores of...

August 24, 2025

Africa

US sanctions DRC-China mineral networks linked to armed conflict

The measures, imposed by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), aim to disrupt networks that use forced labor, commit...

August 13, 2025

Africa

Kagame, Uhuru discuss Eastern DRC peace push after Washington breakthrough

The meeting comes just weeks after Rwanda and the DRC signed a landmark peace deal in Washington on June 27.

July 12, 2025

Africa

Rwanda dismisses Kinshasa’s ‘misplaced’ accusations of destabilization in Goma

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo accused the Congolese government of destabilizing its own country by supporting armed groups and breaching peace agreements.

May 16, 2025