DR Congo government says 200 killed after landslide at rebel-held mine

KINSASHA, Mar 5 – More than 200 people, including 70 children, have been killed after a landslide caused a collapse in a mining area in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government says.

The landslide struck Rubaya, the country’s biggest source of coltan – an ore vital in the electronics industry – in the rebel-controlled east on Tuesday following heavy rains.

In a statement, the mines ministry blamed the tragedy on M23 rebels and said they were allowing illegal mining without proper safety standards.

The M23 are yet to comment but a source in Rubaya told the BBC the collapse was caused by attacks from government forces and only six had died. The government has not responded to the claim.

The mines in Rubaya are thought to hold about 15% of the world’s coltan supply and half of the DR Congo’s total deposits.

The metallic ore contains tantalum, which is used to produce high-performance capacitors in a range of electronic devices, making it in high demand worldwide.

Since 2024, the M23 have been in control of Rubaya, which lies about 70 km (45 miles) west of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

The authorities said rescue efforts after Tuesday’s landslide were hampered by dangerous conditions, which they blamed on restrictions imposed by rebels on civilians.