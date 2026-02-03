AU-led panel holds high-level meeting on Eastern DRC conflict in Entebbe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — Senior African statespersons leading African Union (AU)–backed mediation for peace in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) convened in Entebbe on Tuesday to coordinate efforts to halt escalating violence and stabilize the region.

The high-level meeting brought together the AU–EAC–SADC Panel of Facilitators, including former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, and former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza.

The Panel is working closely with Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, the AU-designated Mediator for the conflict in eastern DRC.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, welcomed President Gnassingbé during a working visit linked to the mediation, reaffirming the region’s commitment to dialogue and lasting peace.

“Our region remains committed to dialogue and lasting peace,” Museveni said.

The Entebbe meeting follows recent decisions by the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), including resolutions adopted at its 1323rd meeting on 29 December 2025, which expressed deep concern over intensified fighting in eastern DRC—particularly attacks by the AFC/M23, ADF, and FDLR armed groups in North and South Kivu.

The PSC condemned civilian casualties, displacement, hate speech, and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, warning that perpetrators would be held accountable.

The Council also highlighted rising tensions between the DRC and Rwanda, urging both countries to uphold good neighbourliness and implement agreements in good faith.

The Council reiterated demands for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of armed groups and uninvited foreign forces, and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025).

The PSC endorsed the consolidation of African-led mediation efforts, including the merger of the Nairobi and Luanda processes, the appointment of President Gnassingbé as AU Mediator, and the establishment of the five-member Panel of Facilitators.

The Panel has been tasked with proposing urgent de-escalation measures and reporting to the AU Mediator ahead of the February 2026 AU Summit.

While welcoming international diplomatic initiatives—particularly the Washington DC and Doha processes—the AU emphasized that durable peace depends on alignment with the consolidated African-led framework.

The PSC commended the signing of the Washington Accords by Presidents Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, as well as the Doha Framework for Peace, stressing the need for credible implementation.

Earlier, on 14 January, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf met members of the Panel in Addis Ababa, reaffirming the Commission’s full support.

Speaking on behalf of the Panel, President Obasanjo emphasized the importance of coherence among all initiatives to achieve a durable and inclusive settlement.