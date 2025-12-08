Connect with us

The suspect allegedly forged a deed of gift and land transfer documents to unlawfully claim ownership of the property in the upscale suburb/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI arrests man over Sh200mn Karen land fraud

DCI arrests man accused of forging documents to fraudulently acquire Sh200 million Karen land. Suspect in custody awaiting arraignment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ (DCI) Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) have arrested a man accused of attempting to fraudulently acquire a prime parcel of land worth Sh200 million in Karen, Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the suspect allegedly forged a deed of gift and land transfer documents to unlawfully claim ownership of the property in the upscale suburb.

“The case came to light when a complainant reported that she had purchased the land from its rightful owner, who had since passed away,” the DCI said.

The deceased owner had inherited the property from her late mother. Investigations revealed that the suspect, identified as Benick Otieno Okombo, had created falsified documents asserting that the deceased had gifted the land to him.

Detectives compiled evidence and forwarded the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges of forgery and uttering false documents.

A subsequent manhunt led to Okombo’s arrest at Bruce House in Nairobi, aided by forensic leads. He is currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

“This arrest underscores the DCI’s ongoing efforts to combat land fraud and serves as a warning to individuals engaged in similar schemes,” the agency said.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to protecting legitimate property owners and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of land-related fraud.

