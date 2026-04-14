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Koskei made the remarks as he addressed senior security officials during a virtual meeting bringing together leadership from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, alongside key institutions/HOPS

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I have been asked for bribes: Head of Public Service recounts weekend encounters with traffic police

Head of Public Service recounts personal encounters with police bribery as he orders sweeping reforms to restore accountability in the security sector.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 — The Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has recounted his encounters with corrupt traffic police officers, revealing he has been stopped at least thrice in Nairobi and asked for bribes.

“As I sit here, I’ve been a victim… not once, almost three times,” he told security officers on Monday.

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“You find an officer telling you that you have committed a traffic offence and if you want to go without wasting time, you have to give a thousand or two thousand shillings.”

He said the experiences, which occurred while driving himself over weekends, underscored the depth of corruption affecting ordinary Kenyans.

“Just imagine how about those other people. I have experienced it myself personally,” he added.

Koskei made the remarks as he addressed senior security officials during a virtual meeting bringing together leadership from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, alongside key institutions including the National Police Service (NPS), Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), among others.

Using his personal encounters as a stark illustration, the Head of Public Service warned that corruption within the police service — from roadblocks to offices — was eroding public trust and undermining justice.

“This bribery has destroyed most of us — right from stations, along the roads, even in offices,” he said, adding that complaints of officers soliciting “chai” were widespread, especially towards weekends.

“People come to report to me… and you wonder, what a shame — how low should we sink?” he posed.

He called on officers across all ranks, from the Inspector-General to constables, to reject corruption and uphold integrity.

“Let us be satisfied with the salary that we get. If you plan well and invest well, for sure you can support your families,” he said.

The meeting forms part of the government’s broader “Re-energization and Revitalization of the Public Service” initiative, aimed at improving efficiency, professionalism and citizen-centered service delivery.

Beyond corruption, the Head of Public Service pointed to deeper systemic weaknesses, including weak investigations, poor case handling and breakdowns across the criminal justice chain.

“Failed prosecutions and collapsed cases allow offenders to return to the streets, eroding public confidence,” he warned.

He emphasized that every interaction between officers and citizens shapes perceptions of government performance.

“When a Kenyan reports a crime or seeks assistance, they expect prompt response, professionalism and respect. Each officer represents the Government,” he said.

The meeting resolved to implement urgent reforms, including enforcing discipline, strengthening investigations, improving case management and closing gaps between arrest, prosecution and outcomes.

He stressed the need for a unified, system-wide approach, noting that fragmented efforts have previously undermined effectiveness.

“We must operate as one system with a clear objective: deliver security and justice effectively. Activity is not enough; we must deliver results,” he said.

Linking security to economic growth, he said stability remains essential for investment and development under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Without safety, there is no investment, no growth and no meaningful development,” he added.

The session concluded with a call for a sector-wide reset anchored on accountability, discipline and personal responsibility.

“Public authority is a trust, not an entitlement. Every assignment must produce a result. Kenyans expect results—we must deliver,” he said.

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