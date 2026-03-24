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National Land Commission Elects Julie Oseko Vice Chairperson

During the same sitting, the NLC approved the publication of a gazette notice declaring its intention to acquire land for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2B, which will extend the rail line from Naivasha to Kisumu.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — Julie Oseko has been elected to the post of the National Land Commission (NLC) vice chairperson.

In a statement Tuesday, the Commission said Oseko was elected during its inaugural sitting held a day after the new team of commissioners took office.

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NLC said the election was conducted in line with provisions of Kenya’s Constitution requiring independent commissions to elect a vice chairperson from among their members at their first sitting, and that the holder be of the opposite gender to the chairperson.

“The election was conducted in a cordial and collegial environment, reflecting the Commission’s shared commitment to teamwork, integrity, and service to the people of Kenya,” said NLC Chairperson Abdillahi Saggaf Alawy.

Alawy congratulated Oseko on her appointment and wished her success as she begins her six-year term in the role.

The commission said it had already begun discharging its mandate, signalling readiness to support key national development initiatives.

During the same sitting, the NLC approved the publication of a gazette notice declaring its intention to acquire land for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway Phase 2B, which will extend the rail line from Naivasha to Kisumu.

The project forms part of Kenya’s broader efforts to expand transport infrastructure and strengthen regional trade links.

The commission said the approval of the land acquisition notice would help keep the project on schedule while ensuring that due legal processes are followed.

“Land administration is the bedrock of development, and the swift approval of the SGR land acquisition notice ensures that this vital transport corridor remains on schedule,” the commission said.

The NLC added that the newly constituted leadership would prioritize transparency, efficiency, and the protection of land rights as it works to address complex land challenges facing the country.

The commission, which is mandated under Kenya’s Constitution to manage public land and advise the government on land policy, said the new leadership marks the start of a renewed push to strengthen land governance and support national development.

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