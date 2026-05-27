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DCI Confirms Arrest of Evans Kawala, Rejects Abduction Claims

The DCI says the remarks, which circulated widely on social media platforms, were considered highly inciteful and a threat to public cohesion and national stability.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations has confirmed the arrest of Jacaranda Bunge la Mwananchi leader Evans Onyango Kawala, dismissing claims by opposition leaders that he had been abducted.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the DCI said the 33-year-old activist, popularly known as “Kidero Jasuba,” was arrested on Tuesday evening over alleged inflammatory public remarks targeting President William Ruto.

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According to the agency, the remarks, which circulated widely on social media platforms, were considered highly inciteful and a threat to public cohesion and national stability.

“Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a suspect linked to inflammatory public utterances that have gone viral across social media platforms, with content deemed highly inciteful and a serious threat to public cohesion and national stability,” the DCI said.

The agency stated that detectives from its Operations Support Unit arrested Kawala during an operation conducted at Shujaa Mall in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

DCI further confirmed that the suspect remains in custody pending processing and arraignment in court.

The investigative agency also warned the public against making statements or sharing online content that incites violence, spreads hate speech or undermines national unity, saying those found culpable would face legal action.

The clarification by the DCI came after opposition leaders alleged that the activist had been forcibly disappeared.

James Orengo on Tuesday accused the government of abducting Kawala over his criticism of President Ruto’s administration.

In a statement posted on X, Orengo described Kawala as a vocal figure within the Jacaranda Bunge la Mwananchi movement and demanded his immediate and unconditional release, arguing that he was being targeted for speaking out against the government.

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