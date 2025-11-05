Connect with us

Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith/Vatican News

CHURCH & POLITICS

Vatican clarifies role of Virgin Mary in redemption, reaffirms Christ as sole mediator

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith affirms that the Virgin Mary’s cooperation in salvation is subordinate to Christ’s unique mediation, clarifying the proper understanding of titles such as Co-redemptrix and Mediatrix.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The Vatican has issued a new theological clarification on the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the mystery of redemption, reaffirming that while Mary uniquely cooperated in the saving work of her Son, Jesus Christ remains the sole mediator between God and humanity.

Virgin Mary—also known as Mary, the Mother of Jesus—holds a central place in Christian tradition as the woman who gave birth to Jesus Christ with Catholics honouring her as Mother of God.

The declaration by the Catholic Church, contained in a 2025 Note on the Theology of Marian Mediation released by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) and approved by Pope Leo XIV, seeks to address longstanding debates over Marian titles such as Mediatrix, Co-redemptrix, and Advocate.

According to the document, these expressions—often used by saints, theologians, and popes throughout Church history—must always be understood in light of Christ’s unique and universal mediation.

The DDF explains that Mary’s participation in salvation history was “entirely subordinate and dependent upon her Son’s redemptive act”, and therefore does not diminish the singular role of Christ as Redeemer.

“Mary’s maternal mediation is real but always derivative, participating in and never rivaling the mediation of her Son,” the Note states.

The clarification comes amid renewed theological discussions and popular devotions that have at times given rise to misunderstandings about Mary’s role in salvation.

The DDF emphasizes that the Church’s teaching does not support the notion of dual redemption, but instead celebrates the Virgin’s unique cooperation through her faith, obedience, and maternal intercession.

No parallel

Quoting from the Second Vatican Council’s Lumen Gentium, the Note recalls that Mary “cooperated by her obedience, faith, hope, and burning charity in the work of the Saviour,” and that this cooperation is “singular but not parallel” to Christ’s.

The Vatican further clarifies that believers rightly invoke Mary as the “Mediatrix of graces,” but they must understand this mediation as her maternal intercession flowing from her spiritual motherhood of the faithful, not as an independent channel of grace.

“All graces come from Christ the one Mediator,” the document reiterates, “but Mary’s intercession accompanies the Church’s journey, helping believers to receive these gifts more fruitfully.”

In approving the Note, Pope Leo XIV described it as an effort to renew theological clarity and pastoral balance in Marian devotion, ensuring that believers honor the unique role of Christ’s Mother in harmony with Scripture and Tradition while upholding Christ’s primacy in salvation.

The 2025 clarification echoes previous magisterial teachings, including those of Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, who both upheld Mary’s singular participation in redemption within the Christocentric framework of Catholic faith.

The DDF encourages the faithful to continue invoking the Virgin Mary with traditional titles, provided they understand them in the proper theological sense—as expressions of love and veneration, not as dogmatic equations to Christ’s redemptive role.

