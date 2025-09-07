Historic pilgrimage for LGBTQ+ Catholics at Vatican

Some 1,400 Catholics donning rainbow attire and carrying crosses are taking part in the first officially recognised LGBTQ+ pilgrimage to Rome as part of the Vatican’s Jubilee Year.

Coming from 20 countries, pilgrims are attending prayer vigils, masses and other activities this weekend – though they will not have a private audience with Pope Leo XIV.

His predecessor Pope Francis, who died in April, did not change the Roman Catholic Church doctrine regarding the LGBTQ+ community – but made overtures in a decree in 2023.

These included allowing priests to bless same-sex couples – a move that angered conservatives Catholics, notably in Africa.

On Saturday, members from the LGBTQ+ community entered St Peter’s Basilica though its Holy Door – a procession that symbolises reconciliation.

The door only opens once in 25 years to mark the Roman Catholic Church’s jubilee years.

“Not only are LGBTQ people marching and walking to say that they’re part of the Church, but official Church institutions are welcoming them and helping them to tell their stories,” Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, was quoted as saying by the National Catholic Reporter website.

The ministry helps advocate for the LGBTQ+ community within the Catholic Church.

Some 32 million pilgrims are expected to descend on the Vatican this year for the Jubilee celebrations.

Pope Leo, who was elected in May, has yet to address the LGBTQ+ community publicly.

The American pontiff has also not commented on his predecessor’s 2023 decree.

In 2020, Pope Francis said “homosexual people have a right to be in a family”.

“They are children of God… nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it”, he said.

Three years later, Francis allowed priests to bless same-sex and “irregular” couples, under certain circumstances.

But the Vatican said such blessings should not be part of regular Church rituals or related to civil unions or weddings.

It added that it continued to view marriage as between a man and a woman.