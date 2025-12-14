Connect with us

Pope Leo XIV names Fr. Vincent Ouma Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu Archdiocese

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father Vincent Odundo as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Kisumu

Born on June 1, 1978 in Kisumu, Bishop-elect Odundo undertook his philosophical studies at Mabanga National Seminary before proceeding to St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Nairobi, where he studied theology.

He was ordained a priest on February 20, 2008 for the Archdiocese of Kisumu.

