Pope Leo XIV names Fr. Vincent Ouma Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu Archdiocese

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father Vincent Odundo as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Kisumu

Until his elevation to the episcopate, Bishop-elect Odundo served as the Vicar General of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu and was also in pastoral charge of St. James the Apostle Parish, Magadi, Kisumu.

Born on June 1, 1978 in Kisumu, Bishop-elect Odundo undertook his philosophical studies at Mabanga National Seminary before proceeding to St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary, Nairobi, where he studied theology.

He was ordained a priest on February 20, 2008 for the Archdiocese of Kisumu.