Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kalonzo Urges Pope Leo XIV to Pray for Kenya During Africa Visit

Kalonzo urged the Pope to intercede for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in Kenya.

Published

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Wiper Democratic Movement chief Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Pope Leo XIV to remember Kenya in his prayers as the Pontiff embarks on his first apostolic visit to Africa.

In a message addressed to the head of the Catholic Church, Musyoka urged the Pope to intercede for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in Kenya.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I humbly beseech Your Holiness to intercede in prayer on our behalf, that Kenya may be blessed with lasting peace, social harmony, and leaders who govern not for themselves, but for the common good of all our people,” he said.

Musyoka welcomed the Pontiff’s African visit, describing the continent as one defined by deep faith, resilience, and hope. He said the visit symbolised spiritual solidarity across Africa.

Quoting the Latin phrase “Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est”—meaning “where charity and love are found, there is God”—he said the Pope’s mission reflects the Church’s enduring values of compassion, unity, and service.

Although Pope Leo XIV’s itinerary does not include Kenya, Musyoka expressed optimism that the country would host him in the future, citing strong diplomatic and religious ties between Nairobi and the Holy See.

The appeal comes at a time of rising political activity in Kenya, as early mobilisation efforts intensify ahead of future elections.

In recent months, political leaders across the divide have increased grassroots engagements, rallies, and coalition-building efforts. However, this heightened activity has also been accompanied by isolated incidents of violence, disruptions of meetings, and growing concerns over political intolerance.

Security agencies have remained on alert following sporadic clashes reported in some regions during political gatherings, raising fears of possible escalation if tensions are not addressed early.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

MPs Probe Fuel Quality in Kenya as Concerns Over Substandard Imports Grow

KPA told senators that standard maritime procedures were followed once documentation was received.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mediheal Cleared of Organ Trafficking Claims as MPs Call for Transplant Reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 15 – A parliamentary committee has cleared Mediheal Group of Hospitals of allegations of organ trafficking, bringing to a close month...

3 hours ago

World

Mandarin opens doors for Kenyan youth – China Daily

When John Waigua stepped in to teach at a school in Kenya during a university holiday break, an unexpected vacancy changed the course of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Man Dies After Allegedly Ingesting Chemical Substance in Githurai 44

Despite medical efforts, the man died while undergoing treatment.

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Wandayi Warns Oil Cartels as Govt Intensifies Sector Reforms

Wandayi said recent disruptions and growing public controversy in the petroleum industry were being driven by entrenched interests resisting change.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sheria Mtaani Backs ODPP, Opposes Move to Grant EACC Prosecutorial Powers

Sheria Mtaani argued that allowing EACC to both investigate and prosecute cases would blur institutional boundaries and weaken key checks and balances designed to...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chinese national given one year in prison for smuggling ants out of Kenya

A Chinese national has been sentenced to a year in prison for attempting to smuggle thousands of live queen garden ants out of Kenya....

3 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Deepens UNDP Partnership to Drive Climate Action, Biodiversity Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15-Kenya has stepped up its collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme to accelerate climate action, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity conservation...

14 hours ago