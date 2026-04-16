Wiper Democratic Movement leader Wiper Democratic Movement chief Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Pope Leo XIV to remember Kenya in his prayers as the Pontiff embarks on his first apostolic visit to Africa.

In a message addressed to the head of the Catholic Church, Musyoka urged the Pope to intercede for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in Kenya.

“I humbly beseech Your Holiness to intercede in prayer on our behalf, that Kenya may be blessed with lasting peace, social harmony, and leaders who govern not for themselves, but for the common good of all our people,” he said.

Musyoka welcomed the Pontiff’s African visit, describing the continent as one defined by deep faith, resilience, and hope. He said the visit symbolised spiritual solidarity across Africa.

Quoting the Latin phrase “Ubi caritas et amor, Deus ibi est”—meaning “where charity and love are found, there is God”—he said the Pope’s mission reflects the Church’s enduring values of compassion, unity, and service.

Although Pope Leo XIV’s itinerary does not include Kenya, Musyoka expressed optimism that the country would host him in the future, citing strong diplomatic and religious ties between Nairobi and the Holy See.

The appeal comes at a time of rising political activity in Kenya, as early mobilisation efforts intensify ahead of future elections.

In recent months, political leaders across the divide have increased grassroots engagements, rallies, and coalition-building efforts. However, this heightened activity has also been accompanied by isolated incidents of violence, disruptions of meetings, and growing concerns over political intolerance.

Security agencies have remained on alert following sporadic clashes reported in some regions during political gatherings, raising fears of possible escalation if tensions are not addressed early.