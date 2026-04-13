Iran condemns Trump ‘insult’ on Pope Leo as ‘unacceptable desecration’ of Jesus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 — Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned remarks by President Donald Trump directed at Pope Leo XIV, terming them an “unacceptable desecration” of Jesus.

In a message posted on X, Pezeshkian expressed solidarity with the pontiff, sharply rebuking what he described as an insult to a global religious figure.

“Your Excellency Pope Leo XIV, on behalf of the great nation of Iran, I condemn the insult to Your Excellency and declare that the desecration of Jesus (peace be upon him), the Prophet of peace and brotherhood, is unacceptable to any free person. I wish glory for you from Allah,” he said on Monday.

The remarks came in response to a lengthy post by Trump on his Truth Social platform, in which he criticised Pope Leo as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” while accusing him of undermining US positions on Iran and other global issues.

Trump also took issue with the Pope’s stance on the ongoing conflict involving Iran, reiterating his opposition to any position that could allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, and dismissing criticism of US military actions.

The fierce criticim on the Pope came against a backdrop of growing tension between Trump and sections of the Catholic community, particularly over the ongoing war involving Iran.

A poll conducted in March showed Trump’s support among Catholic voters slipping below the majority threshold, with 48 per cent approving of his performance and 52 per cent disapproving.

The data also indicates widespread unease among Catholics regarding US military action in Iran, with 60 per cent disapproving of how the conflict is being handled and a majority opposing the use of force.

Pope Leo XIV has been among the most prominent voices urging restraint, consistently calling for diplomacy over military escalation.

“God does not bless any conflict,” the Pope said in an April 10 message. “Anyone who is a disciple of Christ… is never on the side of those who wield the sword and drop bombs.”

Analysts say the Pope’s moral stance may be contributing to a growing disconnect between Trump and Catholic voters who had strongly backed him in the 2024 election.

Trump won the Catholic vote by a 12-point margin in that election, securing 55 per cent support, but experts now suggest that coalition may be under strain.

“The Iran war is unpopular with the American public and Catholics reflect that,” said political analyst John White, quoted by indipendent Catholic media outlet EWTN, noting that the Pope’s messaging could be influencing voter sentiment.

The diplomatic dimension is also shifting, with US Vice President JD Vance reportedly engaging in talks aimed at de-escalating tensions with Iran during a temporary ceasefire.

Pezeshkian’s intervention adds a new layer to the dispute, positioning Iran as a defender of religious authority while simultaneously confronting US foreign policy.

The Vatican has not issued an official response to either Trump’s criticism or Pezeshkian’s remarks.

However, the incident underscores the increasingly blurred lines between religion, politics and global diplomacy, as leaders leverage both moral authority and political messaging in shaping international narratives.