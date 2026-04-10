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Nairobi Railway City Gets Major Boost as Ruto Witnesses Signing of Arena and Entertainment District Deal

The project represents the first major development under the broader Nairobi Railway City initiative.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The development of the Nairobi Railway City has received a major boost following the signing of a lease agreement for the construction of a modern arena and entertainment district in the heart of the capital.

President William Ruto witnessed the signing of the agreement between the Zaria Group and the Kenya Railways Corporation on Friday at State House, Nairobi, marking a key milestone in the implementation of Kenya’s flagship urban renewal programme.

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The project represents the first major development under the broader Nairobi Railway City initiative.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Ruto said the project will serve as a central development anchor within the Railway City, combining sports, entertainment, and creative industry infrastructure.

“Through this agreement, we are establishing a new development anchor within the Railway City: a modern, multi-purpose arena and an integrated entertainment district that will host international events, support our creative industries, and expand Nairobi’s global footprint,” the President said.

He added that the project will reshape Nairobi’s urban landscape, create thousands of jobs, and strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional economic hub.

President Ruto noted that the initiative reflects a broader shift in thinking about infrastructure, expanding beyond roads, railways, and ports to include platforms that support talent and the creative economy.

He emphasized that sports and entertainment infrastructure are now being treated as key economic drivers capable of attracting global audiences and stimulating urban regeneration.

According to the President, the Nairobi Railway City is projected to generate more than 25,000 jobs annually across construction, operations, hospitality, and the creative sector.

The Nairobi Railway City project will transform the Central Railway Station into a modern multi-modal transport hub integrating rail, bus rapid transit, and non-motorised transport systems.

Once complete, the system is expected to handle more than 400,000 commuters daily by 2030.

The development will also include residential, commercial, and green spaces as part of a long-term urban renewal framework aligned with national infrastructure priorities.

It is also expected to complement major projects such as the Talanta Stadium and the Bomas International Convention Complex.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) and Salim Mvurya (Sports, Youth Affairs and Creative Economy), Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, and Zaria Group co-founder Masai Ujiri, among others.

Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the government will provide the necessary infrastructure support to ensure successful implementation of the project.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya said the arena will provide young people with opportunities to develop and showcase their talents while positioning Nairobi as a regional hub for sports and entertainment.

Governor Sakaja welcomed the collaboration, noting that it will accelerate Nairobi’s transformation into a modern global city.

Masai Ujiri described the project as a transformative economic driver that will serve not only Nairobi but the wider African continent.

“This is momentous; this is a business that will become an economic driver, a hub not only for the city but also for Kenya and the entire Africa,” he said.

The Zaria Group, a pan-African developer specializing in sports, entertainment, and cultural districts, will lead the construction and long-term operation of the facility.

The firm has previously delivered major projects in the region, including developments linked to BK Arena, Amahoro Stadium, and the Zaria Court District in Kigali, Rwanda.

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