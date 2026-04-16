OPINION: Why Beijing vetoed the UN resolution on Hormuz

On 7 April 2026, addressing the United Nations Security Council in New York, China’s ambassador Fu Cong set out Beijing’s reasons for vetoing a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz. His explanation made clear that China viewed the text not merely as flawed, but as fundamentally unbalanced and inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter.

At the core of China’s position is its objection to how the crisis has been framed. As Fu argued, the draft failed to “capture the root causes and full picture of the conflict in a comprehensive and balanced manner”. For Beijing, that omission is critical. By sidestepping the origins of the crisis, notably the unauthorised strikes against Iran by the United States and Israel, the resolution risked legitimising a narrative that separates consequences from causes.

This is where China’s reliance on the UN Charter becomes central. The Charter prohibits the use of force without Security Council authorisation, except in self-defence. By stressing that the initial strikes occurred without approval and while negotiations were ongoing, Beijing is effectively arguing that selective enforcement of international law undermines the credibility of the entire system.

Critics may point out that the immediate concern is freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. China does not dispute this. Fu was explicit in condemning Iran’s blockade and attacks on Gulf infrastructure. However, Beijing’s position is that security in the Strait cannot be isolated from the wider conflict. Addressing symptoms while ignoring causes, it argues, risks prolonging instability.

This reasoning underpins China’s objection to specific provisions in the draft, particularly language that could be interpreted as endorsing armed escorts or broadly defining the situation as a “threat to international peace and security”. Such wording, Beijing fears, could provide what Fu described as a “legal veneer” for expanded military action. References to past precedents — including interventions in Libya and tensions in the Red Sea — reinforce China’s longstanding caution over resolutions whose implementation exceeds their stated intent.

Importantly, China coupled its veto with an alternative diplomatic approach, articulated through a joint Five-Point Initiative with Pakistan. The framework calls for an immediate ceasefire, a return to negotiations, protection of civilians and non-military targets, safeguarding of shipping lanes, and reaffirmation of the UN Charter as the basis for resolving the crisis.

This reflects a broader foreign policy posture that emphasises multilateralism and legal frameworks over unilateral or coalition-based action. In this sense, the veto is less about shielding any one actor and more about resisting what Beijing sees as the normalisation of extra-Charter uses of force.

There is also a strategic layer. By criticising Western military action while also expressing concern over Iran’s response, China is positioning itself as a balancing actor. Fu’s remarks underscored this dual approach — condemning illegal strikes while urging Iran to address the concerns of Gulf states. It is a calibrated effort to project neutrality and diplomatic relevance in a volatile region.

Sceptics may argue that China’s definition of “balance” is shaped by its own geopolitical interests. Yet the legal logic it advances is difficult to dismiss. If the Security Council is to retain credibility, its resolutions must not only respond to crises but do so in a manner consistent with the principles they are meant to uphold.

Ultimately, China’s veto should be read not simply as a rejection of one draft resolution, but as a broader statement about the rules governing international order. By insisting on recognition of root causes, avoiding one-sided framing, and resisting implicit authorisation of force, Beijing is advancing a vision of global governance anchored in the constraints of the UN Charter.

That approach may frustrate those seeking rapid, decisive intervention. But it raises a harder question: can lasting stability in the Strait of Hormuz be achieved without restoring respect for the very rules designed to prevent such crises?

The writer comments on international affairs.