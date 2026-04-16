Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHURCH & POLITICS

Pope criticises ‘tyrants’ who spend billions on wars after Trump spat

Speaking in Cameroon, the Pope criticised leaders who “turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to ​be found”.

Published

YAOUNDE, Apr 16 – Pope Leo has criticised leaders who spend billions on wars and said the world was “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants” in unusually forceful comments during a visit to Cameroon.

The pontiff blasted those he said had manipulated “the very name of God” for their own gain, while touring a region ravaged by a deadly insurgency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The remarks come just days after a high-profile spat with US President Donald Trump, who posted a lengthy attack on the Pope, a vocal critic of the US-Israeli military operation in Iran.

The Pope had voiced his concern about Trump’s threat that “a whole civilisation will die” if Iran did not agree to US demands to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Leo, who last year became the first US-born Pope, has previously also questioned the Trump administration’s approach to immigration.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time.

The Pope told reporters at the start of his Africa tour that he did not want to get into a debate with Trump but would continue to promote peace.

Speaking in Cameroon, the Pope criticised leaders who “turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to ​be found”.

The Pope also condemned “an endless cycle of destabilisation and death” in a “bloodstained” region of Cameroon that has been gripped by insurgency for nearly a decade.

“Those who rob your land of its resources generally invest much of the profit in weapons, thus perpetuating an endless cycle of destabilisation and death,” he told those gathered at a cathedral in the north-western city of Bamenda – the centre of the violence that has left at least 6,000 people dead and displaced many more.

“Peace is not something we must invent: it is something we must embrace by accepting our neighbour as a brother and as our sister,” the Pope said.

Separatist insurgents in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions have been fighting the predominantly Francophone government since 2017.

Following Leo’s address, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, said that she stood with the Pope in his “courageous call for a kingdom of peace”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Trump says Israel and Lebanon to begin 10-day ceasefire within hours

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5...

1 hour ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Trump deletes post depicting him as Jesus-like figure after backlash

Trump acknowledged posting the picture, telling reporters he thought it was "me as a doctor".

3 days ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Trump says Iran’s handling of Strait of Hormuz is ‘not the agreement we have’

"I spoke with Bibi and he's going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key," Trump...

7 days ago

Headlines

All fires under control at Qatar energy complex

In a fresh statement on X, the ministry said cooling and securing of the site was ongoing, with hazardous materials being handled by a...

March 19, 2026

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

Trump cuts his losses on Noem after controversial tenure at homeland security

She immediately gained attention for joining immigration raids, often appearing in a bulletproof vest alongside field agents carrying out enforcement actions.

March 6, 2026

DIPLOMACY

US Sanctions Rwanda Military, four senior officials Over Eastern DRC ‘Violation’

"President Trump is the Peace President, and Treasury will use all tools at its disposal to ensure that the parties to the Washington Accords...

March 2, 2026

Headlines

Pope Leo to make 10-day Africa trip in April

The longest from 13 to 23 April—will be the one that will take him in the footsteps of Saint Augustine in Algeria, where he...

February 25, 2026

Headlines

US House votes to overturn Trump’s tariffs on Canada

As the vote was taking place on the House floor, Trump posted on Truth Social: "Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that...

February 12, 2026