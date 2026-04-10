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Supreme Court Registrar Among 24 High Court Judge Nominees as JSC Names 37 Judges

The Commission also nominated 13 judges for the Environment and Land Court, completing a total of 37 nominees forwarded for presidential appointment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – The Judicial Service Commission (Judicial Service Commission) has nominated 24 candidates for appointment as High Court judges, with Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira among those selected in the latest judicial recruitment exercise.

In the same announcement, the Commission also nominated 13 judges for the Environment and Land Court (ELC), completing a total of 37 nominees forwarded for presidential appointment.

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“The Commission congratulates the nominees on their achievement and thanks all candidates and applicants who participated in this process. The JSC also appreciates members of the public and institutions that submitted memoranda and engaged with the process for their valuable contribution,” Chief Justice Martha Koome stated.

“The Judicial Service Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and to the effective, efficient, and transparent administration of justice.”

The nominations follow a competitive recruitment process aimed at strengthening judicial capacity, reducing case backlog, and improving access to justice across the country.

Among those nominated include Robinson Ondieki Kebabe, Richard Kipkemoi Koech, Roseline Akinyi Oganyo, Emmanuel Omondi Bitta, Paul Kipkosgei Rotich, David Wanjohi Mburu, Joyce Mkambe Gandani, Dominic Kipkemoi Rono, Joseph Maloba Were, Winnie Narasha Molonko.

Others are John Walter Wanyonyi, Robert Omondi Owino, Jecinta Atieno Orwa, Lillian Tsuma Lewa, Peter Muneeno Musyimi, Bellinda Akoth Akello, Ben Mark Ekhubi, Cyprian Mugambi Nguthari, Charity Chebii Oluoch, Josphat Ngeria Kuyioni, Gerhard Gitonga Muchege, Elena Gathoni Nderitu, Charles Nchore Ondieki.

The names have now been submitted to President William Ruto for formal appointment in line with constitutional requirements.

The Judicial Service Commission said the process was conducted transparently and guided by principles of merit, integrity, regional balance, and gender equity.

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