Capital FM Partners with Africa’s Largest Bitcoin Conference to Drive Mainstream Conversations in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Capital FM has been named the Official Media Partner for Adopting Bitcoin Nairobi 2026, a major regional conference on digital currency and financial innovation scheduled for June 24–25, 2026 at the A.S.K. Dome, Jamhuri Park in Nairobi.

The event, organised by Gorilla Sats, Afribit Kibera, and Trezor Academy, and produced by TALO Africa, CIO Africa, and DX5, will bring together policymakers, developers, businesses, and everyday users to explore the real-world applications of Bitcoin across Africa.

The partnership will see Capital FM lead nationwide awareness, coverage, and storytelling around the summit, amplifying conversations on Bitcoin and its role in reshaping financial systems across Kenya and the broader region.

As one of Kenya’s leading multimedia platforms, delivering news, business, and lifestyle content across radio, digital, and social channels, Capital FM is expected to play a central role in making the summit’s discussions accessible, relevant, and grounded in local realities.

“At Capital FM, we are committed to driving conversations that matter and helping our audiences understand the forces shaping the future of our economy. Bitcoin is no longer a fringe discussion; it is part of a broader shift in how value is created, stored, and exchanged. This partnership allows us to translate that global conversation into clear, practical insights for Kenyans,” said Managing Director Symon Bargurei.

TALO Africa Founder and CEO Suuban Nur Gaas said Nairobi is already positioning itself at the centre of the shift.

“Nairobi is not watching this shift from the sidelines,” she said, “The infrastructure is being built here, communities are already using Bitcoin in practical ways, and policymakers are beginning to engage seriously. Capital FM brings that conversation to the audiences who need to hear it most.”

Also read:

https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/business/2026/04/kiberas-bitcoin-economy-signals-new-path-for-financial-inclusion/

The partnership comes at a time when Bitcoin is moving from a niche topic into the mainstream economic conversation across Africa, driven by rising living costs, currency volatility, and rapid digital adoption.

The two-day summit will focus on key themes including financial literacy, digital sovereignty, inflation and value preservation, decentralised financial systems, and real-world use cases across payments, remittances, and small business financing.

With an expected attendance of at least 450 participants, the event will feature plenary sessions, workshops, developer discussions, and curated side activities designed to connect global expertise with local innovation.

Adopting Bitcoin Nairobi 2026 builds on previous editions held in El Salvador, Amsterdam, and Cape Town, and marks the first large-scale African summit in the series, positioning Kenya as an active player in the future of global financial infrastructure.