Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Recovered Hobley Estate Land turned Into Affordable Housing Site in Mombasa – EACC

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 25—The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that the Sh500 million Hobley Estate in the Buxton area of Mombasa Island has been fully demolished, with site preparation now underway for the development of 720 units the affordable housing programme.

The 4.8-acre parcel forms part of the Sh 1.4 billion in assets recovered by the Commission in Mombasa over the past three years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, the agency is currently pursuing recovery of approximately Ksh10.3 billion worth of assets.

The recovered properties are earmarked for public utility use by various government institutions, including the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the County Government of Mombasa, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), among others.

EACC noted that asset recovery remains a key strategy in combating corruption, serving as a deterrent by stripping away benefits and reducing incentives for the illegal acquisition of public property.

The anti-graft agency said the recoveries have been achieved through court processes as well as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

During the tour, the CEO also inspected several other recovered assets, including:
a road reserve abutting Links Road in Nyali, valued at KSh30 million, Kenya Airports Authority land at Moi International Airport, valued at Sh104 million and Kenya Railways land in Kizingo, valued at KSh50 million.

Also recovered was two parcels of land along Mwambundu Road in Majengo belonging to the Mombasa County Government, valued at KSh26.5 million.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to reclaiming corruptly acquired public property and restoring such assets for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“We encourage individuals holding titles to public land to engage the Commission through ADR and surrender the land to the government for its intended use,” the anti-graft agency appealed.
 

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

IEBC Warns Staff Against Collusion Ahead of November 27 By-Elections

"We have told those Presiding Officers (POs) and Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) that any person found trying to steal votes or spoil votes or...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Gov’t silent as Kenyan driver attacked in Dubai

"It’s unthinkable! There is absolutely no reason for a black man to migrate to an Arab country. It’s insanity. A death wish," one X...

7 hours ago

County News

Nyamira Governor Nyaribo impeached for the third time after 23 MCAs back motion

The impeachment motion, filed by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accused the governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya Strengthens Fight Against Respiratory Diseases With Launch of Advanced Bronchoscopy Training at KNH

Bronchoscopy is a crucial diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that allows specialists to examine airways, collect tissue samples and intervene early in cases of infection,...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Uniformed and plainclothes officers deployed in 22 areas to secure the November 27 by-elections

"The arrangements we have put in place in all these 22 areas are that security has been placed at a high level. There are...

10 hours ago

Headlines

MPs begin debate on President Ruto’s Sh5 trillion vision for Developed Kenya

The three day debate will give lawmakers an opportunity to scrutinize the President’s assessment of the country’s political, economic, and social progress over the...

12 hours ago

Headlines

TSC announces recruitment of over 9,000

She revealed that they will be recruiting at least 7,065 teachers for primary schools, 12 posts for junior schools, and 2,082 posts for secondary...

13 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya digitizes customs at Busia Border to seal revenue leaks

KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control, Lilian Nyawanda,described the app as a tool designed to simplify tax payments, strengthen monitoring, and make trade...

14 hours ago