Recovered Hobley Estate Land turned Into Affordable Housing Site in Mombasa – EACC

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 25—The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that the Sh500 million Hobley Estate in the Buxton area of Mombasa Island has been fully demolished, with site preparation now underway for the development of 720 units the affordable housing programme.

The 4.8-acre parcel forms part of the Sh 1.4 billion in assets recovered by the Commission in Mombasa over the past three years.

According to EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, the agency is currently pursuing recovery of approximately Ksh10.3 billion worth of assets.

The recovered properties are earmarked for public utility use by various government institutions, including the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the County Government of Mombasa, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), among others.

EACC noted that asset recovery remains a key strategy in combating corruption, serving as a deterrent by stripping away benefits and reducing incentives for the illegal acquisition of public property.

The anti-graft agency said the recoveries have been achieved through court processes as well as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

During the tour, the CEO also inspected several other recovered assets, including:

a road reserve abutting Links Road in Nyali, valued at KSh30 million, Kenya Airports Authority land at Moi International Airport, valued at Sh104 million and Kenya Railways land in Kizingo, valued at KSh50 million.

Also recovered was two parcels of land along Mwambundu Road in Majengo belonging to the Mombasa County Government, valued at KSh26.5 million.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to reclaiming corruptly acquired public property and restoring such assets for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“We encourage individuals holding titles to public land to engage the Commission through ADR and surrender the land to the government for its intended use,” the anti-graft agency appealed.

