Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Judith Matengo, popularly known as Nyaramba, appeared before Magistrate Robert Oanda on Tuesday facing three charges: causing chaos and public disorder, assault causing actual bodily harm, and participating in unlawful violence following her arrest on Monday/DPP

County News

Kibuye Market Chairlady ‘Nyaramba’ denied bail in assault case

Kisumu market leader Judith Matengo, popularly known as Nyaramba, has been remanded until November 24 over security concerns following a violent assault on two traders at Kibuye Market. Police continue to pursue other suspects.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 28 — A Kisumu market leader accused of orchestrating a violent assault against two traders at Kibuye Market has been remanded in custody until November 24 over security concerns.

Judith Matengo, popularly known as Nyaramba, appeared before Magistrate Robert Oanda on Tuesday facing three charges: causing chaos and public disorder, assault causing actual bodily harm, and participating in unlawful violence following her arrest on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prosecutors opposed her release on bail or bond, warning that Matengo had already heightened tensions at Kibuye Market and could further escalate the situation if allowed back into the community.

They noted that witnesses were fearful and at risk of intimidation and added that the accused might threaten or evict other traders who had spoken out.

Authorities also cautioned that Matengo’s own safety could not be guaranteed if she returned to the market, warning that her presence might trigger renewed clashes among rival trader groups.

Kibuye Market Chairlady arrested after violent assault

Citing security concerns, Magistrate Oanda agreed with the prosecution and denied bail, ruling that Matengo remain in custody until Monday, November 24, when the matter will come up for mention.

Her next hearing has been scheduled for January 2026, with a mention set for December 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, police said they are still pursuing several other suspects allegedly involved in the assault, vowing that all will “face the full force of the law.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

CBK, CMA say Treasury finalising regulations to anchor licensing of crypto service providers

The Central Bank of Kenya says licensing of Virtual Asset Service Providers will start once new regulations under the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market Chairlady arrested after violent assault amid a leadership tussle

Kisumu police have arrested Kibuye Market chairlady Judith Matengo, alias Nyaramba, over a violent assault on two businesswomen. The attack, linked to leadership disputes,...

4 hours ago

County News

Outrage as Nairobi County officer filmed spray-painting parked car in CBD

A viral video showing a Nairobi City County enforcement officer spray-painting a parked vehicle in the CBD has triggered public uproar, with lawyers calling...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says delayed SGR extension to Kisumu to commence in January

President William Ruto announces the start of construction for the Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba SGR extension in January, linking western Kenya to Uganda and boosting trade and...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyan Phoebe Okowa elected ICJ Judge in UN Security Council vote

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs congratulated Professor Okowa, saying her victory after four rounds of voting by both the UN General Assembly...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii woman who had twins in first pregnancy names quadruplets after Raila, Ida

A woman in Kisii County who was hoping to have a third child after giving birth to twins has delivered quadruplets, naming them Raila,...

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman, ‘husband’ nabbed after robbing Briton boyfriend Sh800,000 in Nyali ambush

Samira Mumbi Kiarie, alias Samira, lured the unsuspecting foreigner to her Nyali apartment under the pretext of a romantic date, after months of online...

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off ‘haters’ ridiculing his promise to transform Kenya to first world status

The President said the government has the plan on what to do and how to raise the funding required, and dismissed the leaders as...

November 10, 2025