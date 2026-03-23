6 arrested in Kisumu, Trans Nzoia as police crack down on theft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Police have arrested six suspects in separate intelligence-led operations in Kisumu and Trans Nzoia counties, recovering stolen goods and electronic devices as part of a broader crackdown on organised crime.

In Kisumu County, the National Police Service (NPS) said four suspects were arrested in an operation targeting a network linked to theft and the resale of stolen property.

Officers recovered a range of items, including four motorcycles, two microwaves, assorted footwear, an electric cooker, a refrigerator, television sets, bicycles and other household goods.

The suspects were detained at Obunga Police Station, where the recovered items are being held as exhibits pending their arraignment.

“The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to intensifying surveillance and strengthening intelligence-gathering efforts to ensure that all individuals involved in criminal activities are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” the agency said.

Phone theft

In a separate operation in Trans Nzoia County, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested two suspects and recovered more than 200 mobile phones believed to be stolen.

The raid, carried out in Lessos by officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) with support from Matisi Police Station, targeted individuals suspected of handling stolen electronic devices.

Police arrested Silas Wanjala, 24, and Job Kiberenge Sikuku, 28, during the operation.

Authorities said 213 mobile phones of assorted makes and models were recovered, along with a Pandora machine suspected to be used for phone reprogramming and three HP laptops.

All recovered items have been secured for forensic analysis as investigations continue to trace their origin and identify other members of the criminal network.

The suspects remain in custody pending arraignment.

Police said the operations form part of ongoing efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks and curb theft and the illegal trade in goods across the country.