A follow-up police briefing said the key suspect was traced after videos of the assault circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibuye Market Chairlady arrested after violent assault amid a leadership tussle

Kisumu police have arrested Kibuye Market chairlady Judith Matengo, alias Nyaramba, over a violent assault on two businesswomen. The attack, linked to leadership disputes, was captured on video and sparked public outrage. Other suspects remain at large.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 18 — Police in Kisumu have arrested a woman accused of leading a violent assault against two businesswomen at Kibuye Market on Monday afternoon, in what authorities have termed a “serious criminal attack” linked to ongoing leadership disputes within the busy marketplace.

A police report filed at Kondele Police Station indicates that the incident occurred at around 4pm when the two victims, both traders at Kibuye Market, were holding a chama meeting near their stalls.

They told police that a group of about ten individuals confronted them, allegedly led by the market’s chairlady, Judith Matengo — popularly known as “Nyaramba.”

Moments later, the group is said to have descended on the women, with Matengo allegedly armed with a wooden rod.

The victims sustained multiple serious injuries: the first woman suffered wounds to her face, shoulders, arms, and back, while the second sustained injuries to her shoulders, ribs, arms, and back.

Officers from Kondele Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), responded to the scene but found that the attackers had already fled.

The injured women were rushed to Lumumba Sub-County Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

Filmed altercation

A follow-up police briefing said the key suspect was traced after videos of the assault circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage.

The footage showed the market leader striking one of the victims as she lay helplessly on the ground.

Following an overnight intelligence-led operation mounted by officers from Kondele Police Station and DCI personnel from the Nyanza regional headquarters, the suspect was found hiding within Kibuye Market after what authorities described as “several rounds of hide-and-seek.”

She was arrested and booked at Kisumu Railway Police Station.

Police say additional charges may be preferred once investigations are concluded.

Other members of the group accused of participating in the attack remain at large, with Kondele Police vowing to ensure all suspects “face the full force of the law.”

Police were finalising arrangements to present the suspect in custody to court.

