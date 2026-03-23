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NATIONAL NEWS

DCI blocked from Tuju residence amid disappearance probe

DCI says family denied detectives access to Raphael Tuju’s residence as investigations into his disappearance intensify after his car was found in Karen.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Family members denied detectives investigating the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju access to his residence, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Suunday night, as efforts to trace his whereabouts continue.

In a statement, the DCI said Tuju was reported missing by his family on Sunday at Karen Police Station after his vehicle was discovered abandoned in Nairobi’s Karen suburb.

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Police said the car was found along Miotoni Lane with its hazard lights on after a security guard from a nearby institution alerted authorities.

Officers from Karen Police Station responded to the scene, and crime scene investigators later processed the area before towing the vehicle to the station for forensic examination.

However, the DCI said investigators attempting to access Tuju’s residence along Mwitu Drive were denied entry by family members.

“While progress is being made, the DCI notes that an attempt by investigators to access Mr Tuju’s residence along Mwitu Drive was denied by the family,” the agency said.

“We urge full cooperation from all parties, including unrestricted access to relevant locations and prompt provision of information, for a swift and thorough resolution.”

The DCI added that a specialised investigative team has been deployed and is working with other government agencies to trace Tuju.

Appeal for information

Authorities also appealed to members of the public with information about his whereabouts—or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Miotoni Lane area before, on or after March 21—to come forward.

Earlier Sunday, Siaya Governor James Orengo said Tuju had gone missing under unclear circumstances following the discovery of his abandoned vehicle in Karen.

Speaking during a church service in Narok, Orengo suggested the former minister may have been kidnapped and urged Kenyans to pray for him.

Lawyer and legislator Otiende Amollo said Tuju’s legal team was working to establish his whereabouts while pressing authorities for answers.

Tuju’s reported disappearance comes amid a prolonged legal dispute over the ownership and planned auction of Dari Business Park in Karen.

On March 18, the Commercial Court declined to grant temporary orders sought by Tuju to block the auction of the property and related assets.

Justice Moses Ado ruled that the application could not be granted without allowing the respondents to be heard and directed that the matter be heard on a priority basis.

Commercial Court declines temporary orders in Tuju’s Dari auction dispute

The dispute involves lenders seeking to recover debts totaling more than $15 million linked to properties owned by Tuju’s company, Dari Limited.

Authorities have not commented on Tuju’s earlier claims that powerful government figures were pressuring him to vacate the Karen property after he declined an offer to sell it.

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