PHOTOS: KDF joins Commonwealth in marking Remembrance Day in Nairobi

Kenya Defence Forces joined Commonwealth nations in observing Remembrance Day at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Nairobi to honour soldiers who died during the World Wars. The event featured wreath-laying, tributes, and calls to nurture peace.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10— The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) joined Commonwealth member states on Sunday in marking the annual Remembrance Day at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Nairobi.

The solemn ceremony — observed every second Sunday of November across the Commonwealth — honours the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command, Major General John Nkoimo represented the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri.

Speaking during the event, Ed Barnett, the British Chargé d’Affaires in Kenya, expressed gratitude to attendees for paying tribute to the fallen heroes and heroines, noting that their courage continues to inspire future generations.

“It’s not just about memories, but also responsibilities. It reminds us that peace is not freely given but must be nurtured. Let us honour those who gave all in service. May we pause, reflect, and appreciate the sacrifices made,” said Barnett.

He also commended organizations such as the Defence Forces Old Comrades Association (DEFOCA) for their continued support to veterans and widows of soldiers who served in past and present conflicts.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths by representatives of Commonwealth nations, senior KDF officers, retired service members, and World War veterans, followed by a two-minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A particularly moving moment came when veterans — some marching alongside their families — laid wreaths in memory of fallen comrades, drawing heartfelt applause from the attendees.

Also present were foreign dignitaries, representatives from various Commonwealth nations, senior KDF officers, and serving members of the Defence Forces.

