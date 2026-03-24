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The closing ceremony was presided over by former Director of Medical Services, Major General (Rtd) Dr. George Nganga, who commended the KDF Medical Corps for sustaining a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous learning/KDF

Capital Health

KDF concludes 4th medical scientific conference in Nairobi

KDF stated that the forum provided participants with an opportunity to examine emerging health threats, share best practices, and propose innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the resilience and responsiveness of military medical services

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24— The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has concluded its 4th Medical Scientific Conference in Nairobi, wrapping up a two-day forum that highlighted the critical role of military medicine in enhancing mission readiness.

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In a statement issued Tuesday, KDF said the conference brought together medical practitioners and stakeholders focused on strengthening defence health systems and improving the delivery of medical support within military operations.

The closing ceremony was presided over by former Director of Medical Services, Major General (Rtd) Dr. George Nganga, who commended the KDF Medical Corps for sustaining a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous learning.

Nganga described the conference as a vital platform for building professional capacity and reinforcing the strategic importance of military medicine in safeguarding operational effectiveness.

“Drawing from his vast experience, he emphasized the importance of institutionalizing lessons learned and fostering adaptability in the face of evolving health and security challenges,” KDF said.

KDF stated that the forum provided participants with an opportunity to examine emerging health threats, share best practices, and propose innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the resilience and responsiveness of military medical services.

Through collaborative discussions and practical engagements, attendees explored measures to address operational gaps, improve emergency preparedness, and strengthen the integration of medical support into broader military missions.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to translating insights gained during the conference into actionable strategies designed to bolster operational readiness and ensure the KDF remains equipped to address both current and emerging medical challenges in support of national and regional security.

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