Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Walk inside a National Park’: Itumbi promises 3D Jamhuri experience

Itumbi said the 2025 Jamhuri Day will feature a national travel bucket list campaign, virtual reality experiences, and a week-long showcase on tourism, wildlife, and MICE as President William Ruto unveils a revamped digital celebration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — This year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations will take on a fresh, highly digital, and interactive format, with the government unveiling a national “bucket list” campaign that will culminate in President William Ruto releasing his own travel bucket list.

Dennis Itumbi, Head of Special Projects and Creative Economic Coordination and Chair of the Thematic National Holidays Committee, said the 2025 celebrations will fully embrace virtual reality, immersive storytelling, and a nationwide showcase of Kenya’s tourism and wildlife heritage.

“We are going to do Jamhuri in a different way,” Itumbi said. “We are turning it into virtual reality so that people following the event can feel like they are inside a national park. Our digital strategy will revolve around their bucket lists. The President is going to unveil his bucket list.”

The revamped holiday is anchored on the newly approved thematic approach to national celebrations. For 2025, the chosen theme is “Tourism, Wildlife and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).”

Although the main celebrations will be held in Nairobi County, activities will run across the country.

The government has designated December 8–12 as Kenya Tourism, Wildlife and MICE Week, aimed at highlighting the sector’s contribution to national development.

Itumbi said the theme aligns with Kenya’s ongoing efforts to refresh its tourism brand and reposition the sector for global competitiveness.

“Kenya is busy redoing its tourism look, feel, and strategy,” he said. “That will form part of the major announcements by President Ruto on Jamhuri Day.”

He urged Kenyans to begin preparing their personal travel bucket lists, noting that the digital rollout hinges on public participation.

“Why is there one place you have always wanted to visit?” he asked. “For me, I want to go to the Chalbi Desert — a barely advertised destination. So what is your bucket list? That should be your Jamhuri question.”

This year’s celebrations will also feature an expansive virtual and physical exhibition of destinations, experiences, and conservation efforts.

“The event will be in Nairobi but hosted across the country,” Itumbi said.

He added that the organizing committee is ready to implement the program, noting that Thursday’s planning meeting was chaired by Tourism CS Rebecca Miano and attended by two Principal Secretaries.

“We are now set to host a Jamhuri like no other,” he said. “We’ve met all county tourism CECs, who have already submitted their proposals. These will form part of the announcements next week.”

The week-long national showcase will include exhibitions, panel discussions, film screenings, storytelling sessions, photography events, and demonstrations of MICE opportunities. The Ministry of Tourism is expected to release a full schedule next week.

With the integration of virtual reality, cross-county participation, and the bucket list digital campaign, the government says it aims to deliver the most engaging Jamhuri Day celebration yet — one that honours Kenya’s independence while promoting the country’s vast tourism potential locally and globally.

