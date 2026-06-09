Gachagua pledges support for single opposition candidate to unseat Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has vowed unrelenting commitment to opposition’s path to victory in the 2027 General Election by rallying behind a single presidential candidate.

Gachagua pledged to mobilize millions of supporters, including allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, behind a unified ticket to defeat President William Ruto.

Speaking after the High Court upheld his impeachment but awarded him Sh50 million for violation of his right to a fair hearing, Gachagua said his legal battle would continue in court while his political focus shifts to building opposition unity ahead of the next election.

The former Deputy President announced that he would begin a 45-day consultation process at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County aimed at forging consensus around a single opposition flag bearer capable of challenging President Ruto.

Gachagua insisted that opposition leaders cannot afford to enter the 2027 race divided, describing a united ticket as the only viable strategy to unseat the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“They have instructed me that having a single presidential candidate against William Ruto is not negotiable,” he said on Tuesday, referring to recommendations from a caucus of advisers, professionals, clergy and political allies that convened after the court ruling.

In a significant political declaration, Gachagua pledged that if he is not selected as the opposition’s presidential candidate, he will fully support whoever emerges from the coalition’s consultations.

“I want to confirm that if I am not the flag bearer, I and my supporters will support another Kenyan,” he said.

He further pledged to rally all factions within his political base, including allies of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, behind the agreed candidate.

“I will persuade all my supporters, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is my supporter, that all of us from our support base will put our vote in one basket in favour of the agreed presidential candidate,” he said.

The remarks underscore his attempt to position himself both as a potential opposition flag bearer and a kingmaker within a broader anti-Ruto coalition.

Gachagua maintained that he remains confident of securing the opposition ticket, citing his political network, campaign infrastructure, national reach and grassroots support.

However, he said the broader goal of removing President Ruto from office outweighs individual ambitions.

He noted that the opposition has already completed its mobilisation phase and must now focus on consensus-building to avoid splitting the vote in 2027.

Gachagua claimed his movement has consolidated support across the Mount Kenya region while building alliances nationwide.

He further asserted that he played a central role in President Ruto’s 2022 election victory and now intends to deploy the same political machinery against him.

“It is I, Rigathi Gachagua, who mobilised four million votes to make him president. I will mobilise 10 million voters to take him home,” he said.

The former Deputy President said he will dedicate the coming weeks to negotiations with opposition leaders and stakeholders to agree on a formula for selecting a joint candidate, and pledged to abide by the outcome regardless of whether it favours him.