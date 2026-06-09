Protester shot dead, 19 arrested in Nanyuki Ebola facility protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — A renewed protest against a proposed US-run Ebola quarantine and treatment facility in Nanyuki turned deadly on Tuesday after a clash between the police and protesters left one person dead and at least 19 others arrested, according to human rights groups.

The fatal shooting marks a sharp escalation in growing public opposition to plans to establish the facility in Laikipia County, with residents demanding transparency over its safety protocols, approvals and operational framework.

Rights organisation Vocal Africa said one demonstrator was killed after police opened fire during clashes with protesters.

“Tensions flared in Nanyuki as police opened fire during ongoing protests against a proposed US Ebola facility, leaving one demonstrator dead,” the organisation said.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) accused security officers of using excessive force against largely unarmed protesters and journalists covering the demonstrations.

KHRC said hooded police officers were deployed across Nanyuki, firing live ammunition and arresting at least 19 protesters by mid-morning as residents marched through the town demanding answers about the proposed facility.

Protesters were calling on President William Ruto’s administration to disclose agreements, safety assessments, approvals and operational protocols linked to the planned isolation centre, while also seeking assurances on public health safeguards.

The commission said it had verified reports and reviewed videos showing police officers moving through Nanyuki on motorcycles and in unmarked or partially concealed government vehicles, including white Land Cruisers and Subaru vehicles, as they dispersed demonstrators.

KHRC further alleged that officers assaulted both protesters and journalists during the operation.

“The conduct of police contravenes the law,” KHRC said, demanding the immediate release of all those arrested and calling for accountability over officers deployed during the protests.

In a separate statement, the rights body said it was documenting additional evidence of what it termed police brutality for possible legal action.

“Police are unleashing deadly force on unarmed Nanyuki residents who pose zero threat and have already surrendered. KHRC is documenting this brutality for legal action. We demand an immediate end to police violence,” the organisation said.

Tuesday’s demonstrations disrupted business activity across parts of Nanyuki as protesters carried placards and chanted slogans opposing the proposed Ebola quarantine and treatment facility.

Residents have raised concerns over potential health risks and questioned why the project is being pursued without broader public consultation.

The controversy centres on reports that the facility would handle American citizens exposed to the Ebola virus and would be located at the Kenya Air Force Base in Nanyuki.

Local leaders and residents have raised concerns about the proximity of the proposed site to schools, businesses and residential areas, warning it could affect public confidence, tourism and investment in one of Kenya’s key tourism hubs.

The protests come amid an ongoing court case in which the Laikipia County Government is challenging the establishment of the facility, citing concerns over governance, public health, child safety and economic impact.

The latest death revives memories of earlier unrest linked to the project. Last week, reports indicated that two people were killed during separate protests near the Laikipia Air Base amid opposition to the proposed Ebola isolation centre.

By Tuesday evening, authorities had not issued an official statement on the fatal shooting, arrests, or allegations of police misconduct.